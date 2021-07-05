Peter Falaniko Commits to BYU Football

Beginning last month, schools across the country were able to host visitors for the first time since March of 2020. BYU's recruiting department took full advantage of that opportunity by hosting well over 100 visitors in June. Those visits resulted in a wave of verbal commitments - 12 prospects have committed to BYU over the last 30 days.

"I've been playing football for quite some time, always thankful to the many coaches and trainers that have helped me develop into the athlete I am today. All the AMAZING schools and coaches that have been actively recruiting me THANK YOU so much! During this process I've realized, I am truly blessed with rich opportunities, but I didn't get here alone. The faith my parents have in the Savior has always led our decisions as a family. So it is with faith I move forward and commit to continue to the next level with BYU!!" - Peter Falaniko

On Monday, BYU continued its recruiting momentum when Peter Falaniko committed to BYU. Falaniko is an offensive lineman out of Pine View High School in St. George, Utah. Falaniko held competing offers from New Mexico, Colorado State, UNLV, Nevada, and Hawaii among others when he committed to the Cougars.

Photo Credit: Twitter @ Falaniko Peter

Falaniko is only 16 years old, but he is already listed at 6'4, 310 pounds. He also has an 82-inch wingspan and he wears a size 18 shoe, suggesting that he could continue to grow over the next few years. Last but not least, he also plays basketball for Pine View.

Falaniko is a well-rounded prospect. He possess the quickness to stay in front of smaller edge rushers and the strength to contain a bull rush. You can check out his junior film below.

Falaniko is the third OL commit of the 2022 class, joining Trevin Ostler (Bountiful) and Vae Soifua (Orem). He is BYU's 13th commit of the 2022 class.

