Pro Football Network Ranks BYU Quarterbacks in Bottom Third of QB Power Rankings

On Monday, Pro Football Focus ranked all 130 FBS quarterbacks. BYU's Jaren Hall, who was projected to be the starting quarterback by PFF, cracked the top 50 at #49. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Network released their preseason quarterback rankings - both Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney were listed as potential starters for BYU. PFN ranked BYU's duo in the bottom third of college football at #88.

PFN's Cam Mellor crafted the rankings. His explanation for BYU's ranking is below.

"They’re both experienced, as Hall has started three games and fared well in a limited capacity in the 2019 season. Romney has now seen action in the last two seasons, getting the edge over Hall there. Yet, the argument is Hall gives BYU the higher ceiling of the two options as a multisport athlete with eight starts as an outfielder on the baseball team.

Hall also offers the Cougars offense the freedom to call their same successful plays from the last two and a half seasons with Wilson at the helm. Hall has drawn comparisons, at least athletically, to Wilson in terms of calling the same offensive game plan. He’ll have to win the job while staying healthy for Cougar fans to see if that is truly the case. And if it is, we’ll absolutely see Hall rocket up these rankings." - Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network

Mellor did provide a caveat for his ranking, stating that if Hall can stay healthy and approach his ceiling, he could "rocket up these rankings."

Before BYU fans blow up Mellor's mentions, it's important to remember that Mellor was arguably the first national analyst on the Zach Wilson 'hype train'. Following Wilson's freshman season, Mellor talked openly about Wilson's potential even after his injury-ridden sophomore season.

Below are the rankings of the quarterbacks that BYU will face in 2021.

Arizona: Will Plummer, Jordan McCloud, Gunner Gruz #120

Utah: Charlie Brewer #39

Arizona State: Jayden Daniels #18

USF: Cade Fortin, Jaren Williams #115

Utah State: Logan Bonner #47

Boise State: Hank Bachmeier #22

Baylor: Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno #104

Washington State: Jayden de Laura, Jarrett Guarantano, Cammon Cooper #66

Virginia: Brennan Armstrong #49

Idaho State: NA (Not FBS)

Georgia Southern: Sam Kenerson, Justin Tomlin, James Graham #125

USC: Kedon Slovis #10

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI