BYU Football Schedules Series with Ole Miss

It's been a busy Monday morning for the BYU communications department. First, BYU announced the addition of two new helmets to its uniform canon. An hour later, BYU announced two new scheduling agreements with Ole Miss and Dixie State.

According to BYU's official press release, "Ole Miss and BYU have agreed to a home-and-home series that will see the Rebels visiting LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 16, 2028, and the Cougars traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 8, 2029."

BYU's first game of the independence era was at Ole Miss where the Cougars escaped with a 14-13 victory. The Cougars trailed 13-7 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Kyle Van Noy recorded a strip-sack and subsequently recovered the fumble in the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown. You can check out the highlights from that game below:

BYU will host Dixie State in 2024 for the first matchup between these two programs:

"BYU will host Dixie State on Nov. 16, 2024, in the first-ever football matchup between the two in-state programs. The Trailblazers, currently one of three FCS independents in football, are scheduled to join all other DSU sports in the Western Athletic Conference after the league’s recent decision to sponsor FCS football. Located in St. George, Utah, Dixie State officially began its transition to NCAA Division I status this past July with all sports except football joining the WAC." - BYU press release

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI