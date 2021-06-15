Report: Luc Andrada Enters the Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, dual-sport athlete Luc Andrada reportedly entered the transfer portal according to Jacob Hatch of Locked on Cougars. Andrada signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class as an athlete - he would have been a redshirt freshman for BYU in 2021.

Andrada played quarterback at the high school level in Colorado, and he held a PWO offer from nearby Colorado State. Late in the 2019 recruiting cycle, his 10.5 100M speed caught the attention of BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake. Sitake worked with the track coach to bring Andrada to Provo.

Andrada's raw speed made him an exciting addition to the 2019 recruiting class. Once he arrived in Provo, he struggled to find a role at wide receiver. He was moved to running back last season, but he dealt with a foot injury that limited his 2020 season.

It's important to remember that entering the transfer portal simply allows Andrada to evaluate his options. Once in the transfer portal, athletes are allowed to contact other coaches at other schools. He could still return to BYU if that is the decision that is best for him and his family.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction (we appreciate your patience) and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI