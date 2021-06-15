Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Report: Luc Andrada Enters the Transfer Portal

Andrada signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class.
Author:
BYU Football Helmet

On Tuesday, dual-sport athlete Luc Andrada reportedly entered the transfer portal according to Jacob Hatch of Locked on Cougars. Andrada signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class as an athlete - he would have been a redshirt freshman for BYU in 2021. 

Andrada played quarterback at the high school level in Colorado, and he held a PWO offer from nearby Colorado State. Late in the 2019 recruiting cycle, his 10.5 100M speed caught the attention of BYU wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake. Sitake worked with the track coach to bring Andrada to Provo.

Andrada's raw speed made him an exciting addition to the 2019 recruiting class. Once he arrived in Provo, he struggled to find a role at wide receiver. He was moved to running back last season, but he dealt with a foot injury that limited his 2020 season.

It's important to remember that entering the transfer portal simply allows Andrada to evaluate his options. Once in the transfer portal, athletes are allowed to contact other coaches at other schools. He could still return to BYU if that is the decision that is best for him and his family. 

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction (we appreciate your patience) and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

BYU Football Helmet

Report: Luc Andrada Enters the Transfer Portal

Andrada signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class.

kalani sitake

BYU Targets with Family Ties to the Program

Family ties have played a major role in BYU's recruiting success over the last few recruiting cycles.

Dallin Johnson visit

BYU Lands Early Commitment from Dallin Johnson

Dallin Johnson is a 2024 prospect out of Springville.

Kalani Sitake

BYU Football Offers Jackson Brown

Brown is an offensive line prospect from California

BYU football

BYU Football Offers QB Treyson Bourguet

BYU might have identified their top 2022 QB target.

Zach Wilson OTAs

Zach Wilson Has 'Undeniably Best Practice' as New York Jet

Zach Wilson put together an impressive practice on Tuesday.

Viliami Tausinga headshot

BYU Football Announces the Addition of Viliami Tausinga

Tausinga signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class.

Spencer Fano Headshot

Spencer Fano Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano.