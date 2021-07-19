Seneca Knight Commits to BYU Basketball

It's been 121 days since BYU lost to UCLA in the NCAA tournament. Nearly every day since, the BYU basketball staff has scoured the transfer portal searching for the right players to add to the the 2021-2022 roster. The hours of searching paid off on Monday when LSU transfer Seneca Knight committed to BYU.

The LSU transfer picked BYU over fellow finalists Idaho and Georgia Southern. He was also hearing from Virginia Tech. Don't let the offer list fool you - Knight is a great player. Knight entered the transfer portal relatively late in the cycle after most teams had solidified their rosters for the upcoming season. Had he entered the portal in April, there would have been more competition to land the Louisiana native.

Seneca Knight is a 6'7 guard that can create shots both for himself and for his teammates. He played the first three years of his career at San Jose State where he averaged 11.5 points per game. Knight transferred from San Jose State to LSU following last season, but he entered the transfer portal once again before suiting up for the Tigers.

As a sophomore at San Jose State, Knight scored 17.1 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field. He only appeared in four games as a junior last season before opting out due to COVID-19. You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Knight is able to score at all three levels. His versatility and size make him an extremely valuable addition to this BYU basketball roster. If he can improve his shooting efficiency, he will make BYU a very dangerous offense this season.

If Knight elects to use his free year of eligibility, he will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.

