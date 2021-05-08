Social Media Recap of Zach Wilson's Second Day at Jets Mini Camp

Last week, the New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. As the second overall pick, all eyes have been on Zach Wilson through the first two days of Jets rookie mini camp. Below is a social media recap of Wilson's second official practice as a New York Jet. If you missed the recap of day one, you can check it out here.

Before practice started, the media met with Zach Wilson. They asked him about life as the second overall pick, communication with the veterans, similarities between the Jets offense and the offense he mastered at BYU, his jersey number, and more.

Media Session Prior to Practice

"They've actually all reached out to me, which is really cool. It shows these guys care and they want to win and do everything they can...it's been fun to get to know all these guys by name." - Jets QB Zach Wilson

"Obviously that's important, but that's not my focus right now. My focus right now is to learn the offense, keep getting better every day, and doing what I can with the guys around me...In this position, the coaches want to play the best player and that position's gotta be earned." - Jets QB Zach Wilson

Practice Clips

