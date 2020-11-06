SI.com
Staff Predictions: BYU-Boise State

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 7-0 and ranked no. 9 in the AP poll heading into their matchup against Boise State. Our staff makes score predictions for BYU-Boise State:

Max Clark

Score prediction: 31 BYU - 29 Boise State

Both offenses have been electric so far this season so both defenses will really need to step up and do their part. My guess is that Hank Bachmeier starts the game for the Broncos but has two turnovers and struggles to get points on the board in the first half and is replaced by Jack Sears at the start of the 3rd quarter. He leads a charge and gives the Broncos a spark but it’s not enough to topple the Cougars.

Joe Wheat

Score prediction: 38 BYU - 28 Boise State

Joe made the following prediction in his weekly preview article:

"If you like explosive offense, this is your game. Boise State and BYU both average more than 7.5 yards per play, good enough for top 5 nationally. This game, however will be won in the trenches, and that is where BYU has the edge. BYU’s offensive line is one of the best in the country, and they face a Boise State defense who will be without star defensive lineman Demitri Washington. On the flip side of the ball, Boise lacks depth with only one RB with more than 5 carries and two WRs with more than 4 catches on the year. BYU will test that depth by holding Shakir to under 80 total yards and forcing someone else to beat them.

Expect a fun one in Boise. Sears/Bachmeier will throw for 250+ and BYU will have a 300-200 game of their own. The game will be tight, but ultimately Zach Wilson and the BYU offensive front will prove too much in the second half."

Casey Lundquist

Score prediction: 38 BYU - 31 Boise State

In my mind, the first to score 35 points will win this game. I think BYU's offense is more capable and explosive than a Boise State offense who could be without some key playmakers this week. Boise State gives BYU a scare but the Cougars come out on top.

