Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU RB Lopini Katoa

This is a continuation of a new series called stellar, standard, & subpar. We'll look at individual players on BYU's roster and outline what a stellar, standard, & subpar season would look like. We started with #1 (jersey numbers) and will count our way up the roster. We credit our sister site, West Virginia, for this idea. #4 on BYU's roster is Lopini Katoa.

First, let's review Katoa's 2019 stats. Katoa appeared in 12 games for BYU where he had 358 rushing yards on 85 attempts. He also added 288 receiving yards on 24 receptions. Katoa had 5 touchdowns in 2019 - 4 rushing and 1 receiving. (Sports Reference)

Stellar

Katoa has been a mainstay in BYU's offense since his Redshirt Freshman season in 2018. However, he hasn't been able to win the starting job and earn the lion's share of the carries. A stellar season for Katoa would include taking the necessary steps to become RB1 for BYU. He would also need to produce at a high level against P5 opponents. Katoa struggled in the regard last season:

Vs Utah: 3 carries for 3 yards

Vs Tennessee: 2 carries for 2 yards

Vs USC: 1 carry for 5 yards

Vs Washington: 5 carries for 13 yards

Standard

2019 was a fairly standard season for Katoa. If he fails to produce against P5 schools but racks up yards against lesser competition then I would consider that a standard season. BYU needs guys like Katoa to improve against P5 schools if BYU's offense is going to make strides in 2020.

Subpar

Kato has been reliable during his time at BYU. If Katoa is on the field then history suggests he will run for at least four yards-per-carry. Injuries have plagued Katoa in the past and more injuries could lead to a subpar JR campaign.

