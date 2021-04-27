Steve Beuerlein Compares Zach Wilson to Joe Montana

During Zach Wilson's sophomore year at BYU, some analysts compared Wilson to Johnny Manziel. His ability to escape pressure and make plays was reminiscent of the former Heisman trophy winner.

Since Wilson decided to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, he has drawn compares to Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers. Wilson, who is the presumed second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, has a fluid throwing motion and exciting playmaking ability that has captured the attention of football fans across the country. Wilson was compared to a different former NFL great on Monday. Steve Beuerlein, who played quarterback for 14 years in the NFL, compared Wilson to Joe Montana.

"My initial impression of Zach Wilson was very positive," Beuerlein said. "He reminds me of another really cool quarterback from back in our time - Joe Montana. A lot of skill, the way he moves, and just kind of the coolness about him when he's out there on the field, he kind of reminds me of Joe Montana."

Is it fair to compare a draft prospect to an NFL hall of famer? No, definitely not. However, Beuerlein's comparison speaks to the growing excitement and hype surrounding Zach Wilson.

Ever since he impressed the country during his pro day, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has been viewed as the consensus second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wilson is likely headed to New York to try to turn around one of the NFL's worst teams last season- the New York Jets.

