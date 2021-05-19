Sports Illustrated home
Te'Jon Lucas Commits to BYU Basketball

Te'Jon Lucas is a transfer guard out of Milwaukee
Author:

After months of recruiting the transfer portal, Mark Pope and staff landed their playmaking guard. On Wednesday, Milwaukee transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

te'jon lucas

Coming out of high school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Te'Jon Lucas was a highly-touted recruit. He signed with Illinois over offers from USC, Memphis, and Purdue among others.

Lucas spent the first two years of his career at Illinois. As a sophomore at Illinois, he averaged 5.7 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. Then he transferred back home to Milwaukee where he averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists in two seasons. He is a career 42% shooter from the field and 31% shooter from three.

Lucas is taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility available thanks to COVID-19. Therefore, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Te'Jon will slide into the starting role left by Brandon Averette. His ability to create his own shot and create for his teammates is an incredibly valuable addition to BYU's roster. You can check out a few of his highlights here:

