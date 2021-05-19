Te'Jon Lucas Commits to BYU Basketball

After months of recruiting the transfer portal, Mark Pope and staff landed their playmaking guard. On Wednesday, Milwaukee transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Coming out of high school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Te'Jon Lucas was a highly-touted recruit. He signed with Illinois over offers from USC, Memphis, and Purdue among others.

Lucas spent the first two years of his career at Illinois. As a sophomore at Illinois, he averaged 5.7 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. Then he transferred back home to Milwaukee where he averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists in two seasons. He is a career 42% shooter from the field and 31% shooter from three.

Lucas is taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility available thanks to COVID-19. Therefore, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Te'Jon will slide into the starting role left by Brandon Averette. His ability to create his own shot and create for his teammates is an incredibly valuable addition to BYU's roster. You can check out a few of his highlights here:

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI