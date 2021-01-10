NewsLavell's Lounge+
The 10 Uniform Combinations that BYU Football Wore in 2020

In 12 games, BYU wore 10 different uniform combinations in 2020.
BYU wore 10 different uniform combinations in 2020 and they only wore on combination multiple times. Here is a review of the 10 uniforms BYU wore last season:

1. Royal all white

Royal all white

Opponents: Navy, Boise State, UCF

Opinion: These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

2. All royal

All Royal

Opponent: Troy

Opinion: The all royal is one of my favorite combos. This picture reminds me that we should be grateful, for many reasons, that BYU's turf isn't blue. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

3. Royal classic home

USATSI_15015525_168390393_lowres

Opponent: Louisiana Tech

Opinion: These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. The tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

4. Navy classic home

USATSI_15050028_168390393_lowres

Opponent: UTSA

Opinion: We should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might still be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

5. Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

Opponent: Houston

Opinion: BYU wore a throwback uniform against Houston - it was the first time BYU has worn this combination since going independent. BYU wore this as a tribute to former BYU and Houston Oiler great Gifford Nielsen. I'm a big fan of the grey facemasks with the classic BYU away jersey. This combination it one of my favorites.

6. All navy

All Navy

Opponent: Texas State

Opinion: I didn't hate the uniforms that BYU wore against Texas State on Saturday. I've stated before that variety is the best policy. In my mind, however, these jerseys are not better than the other combinations that BYU has worn as an independent team.

7. Navy all white

All white

Opponent: Western Kentucky

Opinion: I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. BYU wore this on Halloween night as part of their "ghost" look.

8. Navy classic home with grey facemask

USATSI_15223836_168390393_lowres

Opponent: North Alabama

Opinion: I liked the slight twist on this classic BYU look. In general, variety is the best policy with uniforms in college football.

9. Whiteout with royal trim and grey facemask

Whiteout with royal trim

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Opinion: I like the this look. Unfortunately, these uniforms will always be associated with the the Cougars' devastating loss at Coastal Carolina.

10. Blackout

USATSI_15308360_168390393_lowres
USATSI_15310069_168390393_lowres

Opponent: San Diego State

Opinion: I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

