Three New Year's Resolutions for BYU Football

Three New Year's resolutions for the BYU football team in 2021.

2020 is officially in the books. BYU went 11-1 in 2020 with dominant victories in most games. The 2021 season is looking like a rebuilding season for BYU as multiple players have already declared for the NFL Draft. Here are three New Year's resolutions for the BYU football team in 2021:

1. Turn 2020 wins into 2022 recruiting wins

Winning is important for many reasons in college football, but it is especially important in recruiting. BYU will finish around the top 10 in the final AP poll, and that will bolster BYU's recruiting pitch to the 2022 class.

The first resolution for the BYU football program in 2021 is to turn their on-field success into recruiting wins. BYU is already recruiting some very talented four-star players in the upcoming class, and BYU's successful 2020 campaign has created new recruiting opportunities. BYU needs to capitalize on those opportunities and bring in a great 2022 class.

2. Avoid bad losses

Under Kalani Sitake, BYU has been able to beat power five teams like Wisconsin, USC, Tennessee, and Michigan State. Prior to the 2020 season, however, bad losses to teams like Toledo, USF, and NIU have kept BYU out of the national conversation.

BYU faces a very challenging schedule in 2021. If BYU wants to make a bowl game next season, they need to avoid bad losses.

3. Maintain 2020 team culture

Players like Isaiah Kaufusi, Khyiris Tonga, Matt Bushman, Tristen Hoge, Brady Christensen, Zach Wilson (assuming he declares for the NFL draft), and Troy Warner created a winning culture at BYU. The third and final resolution for BYU is to keep that culture alive.

A few things stood out about BYU's culture in 2020:

The players loved to play football. That seems simple but that is not always the case in the current college football landscape. The BYU athletic department was doing everything in their power to play as much football as possible, and the players were taking advantage of every opportunity they were given. BYU played a very physical brand of football while avoiding costly penalties. BYU was a very mature team in 2020 and it made a difference on the field. BYU did not take any opponent for granted - perhaps that was influenced by the global pandemic that cancelled so many games this season. Whatever the cause, BYU respected every opponent they faced in 2020.

Accomplishing all three resolutions in 2021 would pay major dividends for the BYU football program moving forward.

