BYU basketball is 2-0 with dominant victories over Westminster and New Orleans. Here are three takeaways from BYU basketball's 2-0 start:

BYU Basketball Twitter

1. Alex Barcello is the clear leader

We were hearing about Alex Barcello's progression over the offseason, and Barcello has not disappointed through two games. Barcello had 25 points on 14 shots against Westminster and 19 points on 12 shots against New Orleans.

Barcello is not only BYU's leading scorer, he is also the vocal leader and floor general for this BYU basketball team.

2. The roster depth is living up to the hype

Heading into the season, it looked like BYU would have one of the deepest rosters in recent memory. So far, the depth has lived up to the hype.



BYU had five players in double figures against New Orleans and four players in double figures against Westminster. BYU is very deep in the front court, and Matt Haarms hasn't played yet. Haarms, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, is day-to-day and could play against UVU.

3. Good three-point shooting

BYU shot 18/39 from the arc against Westminster which tied a BYU record for the most three's in a single game. On the second night of a back-to-back, BYU didn't shoot as well against New Orleans. However, the Cougars still shot 10/27 from three for a respectable 37%.

Mark Pope and his staff emphasize three-point shooting in recruiting and in practice - nearly every player on the roster has the green light to shoot when open. It appears that great shooting will be a staple of BYU basketball under head coach Mark Pope.