CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Watch: Three Things Brandon Averette Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

Brandon Averette

Another transfer target has emerged for BYU basketball - things are trending in the right direction between BYU and Brandon Averette. Averette is a graduate transfer from UVU who averaged 12.8 points on 45.8% shooting last season. He also averaged 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game in his only season at UVU. (Sports Reference) Averette played his first two seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma State before transferring and committing to Mark Pope when he was at UVU. 

Quickness 

The first thing that Averette would bring is quickness and an ability to beat his man off the dribble. Averette is listed at 5'11, so he relies on his quickness to create space. Paired with reliable handles, Averette is very difficult to contain on the perimeter.

Scoring

BYU will have a lot of talented pieces on the roster, but BYU is lacking a proven scorer at the D1 level. Averette isn't a guy who could average 20 points per game, but he would be a consistent scorer and a guy who could average 11-13 points per game at BYU.

Creating

Averette fits a need on BYU's roster - he can create shots for himself and for his teammates. BYU is loaded along the front court and a player like Averette would help maximize the potential of BYU's front court. Like I mentioned above, Averette is quick and is able to penetrate opposing defenses which opens passing windows to the big guys down low.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review of BYU Football Target Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden is a BYU legacy recruit with offers from across the country.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Jacques Wilson Hopes to Bring Physicality to Cornerbacks

Jacques Wilson is a JUCO CB who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Jacques Wilson on His Relationship with Coach Gilford

Jacques Wilson is a JUCO CB who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

BYU Football returns an experienced roster in 2020 - we take a look at the entire roster by position group.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson on BYU's Schedule and the Quarterback Competition

Zach Wilson joined the "Dubs Only" podcast to talk about his preparations for the upcoming season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Offense

We take a look at the newcomers who could find a role on offense in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of BYU Football Target Logan Fano

Logan Fano is one of BYU's top target in the 2021 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

Update: An Early Look at the 2020 BYU Basketball Roster

BYU has signed multiple players that will be on the roster in 2020 - there is also an important missionary to keep in mind.

Casey Lundquist

Caleb Lohner Immediately Eligible

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist