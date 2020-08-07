Tom Holmoe Provides an Update on Fans in the Stands, Expects Final Schedule Soon

After weeks of cancelled games and growing skepticism surrounding the 2020 season, yesterday was a nice ray of hope for BYU fans. BYU announced their plans to play Navy on Labor Day. Considering the last-minute nature of the 2020 schedule, the game against Navy is a big win for Tom Holmoe and BYU. The game, if it is played, will take place on ESPN on Labor Day.

Following the announcement, BYU AD Tom Holmoe sent a message to BYU fans:

The embedded Tweet says the following:

"We appreciate BYU Cougar Club donors, season ticket holders, partners and fans who have been incredibly patient and supportive during these unprecedented times. We realize many of you have questions and are eager to hear about plans for the upcoming football season.

An updated schedule is being finalized, along with many other details associated with Lavell Edwards Stadium, including public access, health and safety protocols, ticketing, game operations, etc. Out athletic staff has been working closely with university leaders, government officials and medical experts to prepare for a variety of potential scenarios for the 2020 season.

We expect to have finalized plans completed soon and will communicate those details with Cougar Nation as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we remain excited as we prepare for another season of BYU football. Go Cougs!"

Most notably, BYU fans can expect more scheduling announcements coming soon. BYU could fill their schedule with anywhere from three to five more games.

