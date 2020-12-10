SI.com
CougsDaily
Top 10 Items From the "BYU All In Auction"

Casey Lundquist

BYU kicked off an auction on Thursday as part of the "All In" campaign. The "All In" movement is a fundraiser for BYU athletics to help offset some of the lost revenue due to COVID-19. 

You can view the auction items and their corresponding bid prices here. The bidding started at noon Mountain Time on Thursday.

Here are 10 of the most unique items from the auction:

10. WVB Signed NCAA Court Piece

All In - WVB Signed NCAA Court

Opening bid: $25

9. Custom BYU Nike Shoes

All In - Custom BYU Shoes

Men's size 11.5 & 12 Nike Air Zoom customized with a BYU logo

Opening bid: $80

8. Signed Nike Vapor Pro

All In Nike Vapor Pro

Opening bid: $150

7. Signed Quarterback Factory Print

All In QB Factory

The Quarterback Factory print signed by artist Chris Hopkins. It is signed by every Consensus All-American BYU Quarterback: Steve Young, Ty Detmer, Robbie Bosco, Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Gifford Nielsen and Virgil Carter

Opening bid: $250

6. Signed Pro Jerseys

All In - Signed Steve Young Jersey

There is a variety of signed jerseys from players like Steve Young, Fred Warner, Taysom Hill, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Sorenson.

Opening bid: $250

5. Game Pylon signed by Kalani Sitake

All In Pylon

Used in games at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Signed by head coach Kalani Sitake.

Opening bid: $100

4. Game worn blackout jerseys & helmets

All in Blackout Helment

BYU will rep the blackout uniforms on Saturday against San Diego State. There are various game-worn blackout helmets and jerseys being sold for purchase.

Purchase price: $250 for jerseys and $500 to $1000 for helmets

3. Ty Detmer signed helmet

All In - Ty Detmer Signed Helmet

Opening bid: $500

2. Lavell Edwards signed helmet

All In - Lavell Edwards Signed Helmet

Opening bid: $750

1. Baseball signed by Babe Ruth

All In - Babe Ruth baseball

Opening bid: $30,000

