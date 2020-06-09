CougsDaily
Update: An Early Look at the 2020 BYU Basketball Roster

Casey Lundquist

Connor Harding BYU Basketball Gonzaga Basketball

Head Coach Mark Pope has the BYU Basketball program trending in the right direction. BYU lost seven Seniors to graduation last year, but BYU is hoping to continue the momentum of the program despite the losses of multiple key players. Let's take an early look at the 2020 BYU Basketball roster.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Alex Barcello - Guard - SR
  • Gavin Baxter - Forward - JR
  • Connor Harding - Guard - JR
  • Richard Harward - Center - JR
  • Trevin Knell - Guard - SO
  • Kolby Lee - Forward - JR
  • Wyatt Lowell - Forward - SO
  • Cameron Pearson - Guard - SO
  • Jesse Wade - Guard - JR (Could be SO barring medical redshirt)

BYU has a solid core of players returning next season. Barcello, Harding, and Baxter will take on much bigger roles in 2020. BYU needs a consistent scorer to emerge from this group. Jesse Wade is a player who could emerge if he stays healthy.

2020 Recruiting Class (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Gideon George - Forward - JR
  • Spencer Johnson - Guard - SO
  • Caleb Lohner - Combo - FR

Gideon George is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. George, a native of Nigeria, is listed at 6'6 with prototypical NBA length. George is a JUCO transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Update: On Friday, reports leaked that Caleb Lohner asked to be released from his NLI at Utah to sign with BYU. Today, it appears that Utah will release Lohner from his NLI making him immediately eligible once he signs with BYU. Vanquish the Foe was the first to report the news. This a big news for not only for this season, but beyond.

2020 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Matt Haarms - Center - SR

Matt Haarms will be a huge addition to the 2020 roster. Prior to adding Lohner, I expected BYU to add another transfer. With Lohner on the roster there might not be room for another scholarship transfer.

2020 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Hunter Erickson - Guard - FR

Erickson is an athletic guard out of Timpview High School. It's never easy to return from a mission and compete for playing time right away, but Erickson will have the opportunity to do just that if he's able to return to basketball form.

