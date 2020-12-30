Updated: BYU Football Decision Tracker
Given the strange circumstances surrounding the 2020 college football season, multiple players on BYU's roster have to decide on their plans for the 2021 season. This season didn't count against anyone's eligibility, so every senior can return to play in 2021. In addition, BYU has a few juniors that need to decide between the NFL and returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this will be updated throughout the next few weeks as players announce their 2021 plans.
Seniors
Zayne Anderson
Zayne Anderson accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Matt Bushman
Matt Bushman has started preparing for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Zac Dawe
Bracken El-Bakri
Kavika Fonua
Kyle Griffitts
Griffitts announced on twitter that this was his last year playing for BYU.
Chandon Herring
Chandon Herring signed with an agent and will be pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.
Tristen Hoge
Tristen Hoge accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Jared Kapisi
Isaiah Kaufusi
Isaiah Kaufusi told the media the he is leaning towards pursuing the NFL after this season. It appears that Kaufusi played his last game at BYU against UCF.
Uriah Leiataua
Kieffer Longson
Khyiris Tonga
Khyiris Tonga accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.
Jeddy Tuiloma
Troy Warner
Chris Wilcox
Chris Wilcox told the media a few weeks ago that this would be his last season at BYU. According to Ben Criddle of ESPN 960, Wilcox already signed with an agency and that's why he opted out of the bowl game.
Juniors
Brady Christensen
Christensen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.
James Empey
Zach Wilson
Nothing is official until Zach Wilson makes an announcement, but it would be very surprising if Zach Wilson returns to BYU next season. He has been projected as a top five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.