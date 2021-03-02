NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from a #7 seed to an #8 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.
Author:

BYU men's basketball wrapped up the regular season with two wins over San Francisco and Saint Mary's last week. The Cougars head into the WCC tournament as the #2 seed, with an opportunity to play #3 Pacific in the Semifinals should the Tigers advance. Below are the updated NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

USATSI_15347961_168390393_lowres

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #7 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #10 North Carolina for an opportunity to play either #2 Alabama or #15 Cleveland State in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has at least 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold a few weeks ago when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #7 seed in his latest projections - up from a #8 seed last week. He has BYU facing #10 LSU in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #2 Ohio State.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #7 seed, up from a #9 seed last week. The Cougars would face #10 North Carolina for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 West Virginia and #15 South Dakota State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 Loyola Chicago in the first round.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15347961_168390393_lowres

Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from a #7 seed to an #8 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.

New Unis Royal Helmet

Ranking BYU Football Uniforms

BYU added two new helmets two their uniform collection to start Spring practices.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres (1)

Watch: BYU Football Players React to New Helmets

Jaren Hall and Tyler Allgeier revealed the new helmets to the team.

USATSI_15388283_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Schedules Series with Ole Miss

BYU and Ole Miss have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2028.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

How Many Uniform Combinations Can BYU Football Put Together?

How many uniform combinations can BYU put together with two more helmets?

Uniform Combinations.jfif

BYU Football Adds Two New Helmets

BYU added two new helmets to their uniform repertoire on Monday.

USATSI_15309052_168390393_lowres

NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

The Jets? The Panthers? The Falcons? Where Zach Wilson is projected in the most recent NFL Mock Drafts.

Matt Haarms BYU Basketball

Where BYU Basketball Fits in the WCC Tournament Bracket

The WCC released the final standings and tournament brackets on Sunday.