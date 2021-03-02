Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU men's basketball wrapped up the regular season with two wins over San Francisco and Saint Mary's last week. The Cougars head into the WCC tournament as the #2 seed, with an opportunity to play #3 Pacific in the Semifinals should the Tigers advance. Below are the updated NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #7 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #10 North Carolina for an opportunity to play either #2 Alabama or #15 Cleveland State in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has at least 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold a few weeks ago when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #7 seed in his latest projections - up from a #8 seed last week. He has BYU facing #10 LSU in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #2 Ohio State.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #7 seed, up from a #9 seed last week. The Cougars would face #10 North Carolina for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 West Virginia and #15 South Dakota State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 Loyola Chicago in the first round.

