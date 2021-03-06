The first two rounds of the WCC men's basketball tournament are in the books. The third round, which takes place on Saturday night, features Saint Mary's and Loyola Marymount who will face off for an opportunity to play Gonzaga. Then Pepperdine and Santa Clara tip off, the winner will face BYU on Monday night. Below is the updated WCC men's basketball tournament bracket:

BYU's performance in the WCC tournament could impact their seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, BYU is currently in position to be a #7 seed.

According to Team Rankings, BYU has an 85.5% chance to advance to the WCC championship game. Then the Cougars would face (most likely) Gonzaga where they have a 14% chance to be crowned WCC tournament champions. Below are BYU's most likely seeds in the NCAA tournament following their win over Saint Mary's on senior night.

Seed Probabilities (According to Team Rankings)

#3 seed or better: 6.2%

#4 seed: 12.4%

#5 seed: 20.3%

#6 seed: 22.1%

#7 seed: 17.4%

#8 seed: 10.9%

#9 seed: 6.0%

#10 seed: 2.9%

#11 seed: 1.3%

#12 seed or worse: 0.4%

BYU will face the winner of Pepperdine-Santa Clara on Monday night at 10:00 PM MST on ESPN2.

