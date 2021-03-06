NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Updated WCC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Saturday's game between Pepperdine and Santa Clara will determine BYU's opponent on Monday night.
Author:

The first two rounds of the WCC men's basketball tournament are in the books. The third round, which takes place on Saturday night, features Saint Mary's and Loyola Marymount who will face off for an opportunity to play Gonzaga. Then Pepperdine and Santa Clara tip off, the winner will face BYU on Monday night. Below is the updated WCC men's basketball tournament bracket:

WCC Bracket

BYU's performance in the WCC tournament could impact their seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, BYU is currently in position to be a #7 seed.

According to Team Rankings, BYU has an 85.5% chance to advance to the WCC championship game. Then the Cougars would face (most likely) Gonzaga where they have a 14% chance to be crowned WCC tournament champions. Below are BYU's most likely seeds in the NCAA tournament following their win over Saint Mary's on senior night.

USATSI_15436201_168390393_lowres

Seed Probabilities (According to Team Rankings)

#3 seed or better: 6.2%

#4 seed: 12.4%

#5 seed: 20.3%

#6 seed: 22.1%

#7 seed: 17.4%

#8 seed: 10.9%

#9 seed: 6.0%

#10 seed: 2.9%

#11 seed: 1.3%

#12 seed or worse: 0.4%

BYU will face the winner of Pepperdine-Santa Clara on Monday night at 10:00 PM MST on ESPN2.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15436201_168390393_lowres

Updated WCC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Saturday's game between Pepperdine and Santa Clara will determine BYU's opponent on Monday night.

All white

BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the wide receivers one week into spring practices.

Siale Esera Headshot

BYU Football: Siale Esera Updates His Recruitment

Esera is a local 2023 prospect with a host of P5 offers.

Malik Moore Isaiah Herron

2021 BYU Football Spring Roster: Number Changes & Newcomers

A look at all the newcomers and number changes on the 2021 spring BYU football roster.

USATSI_13675922_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Anticipating Fans At Home Games, Ticket Sales Begin in May

BYU football plans to start selling tickets for the 2021 season in May.

BYU Football Chris Wilcox against Wisconsin

Where BYU Football Ranks Among Schools with Most NFL Combine Invitees

Six former Cougars will represent BYU in the upcoming NFL combine.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

Chris Simms: Zach Wilson is 'Clearly the No. 1 Quarterback in the NFL Draft'

Chris Simms says there is a separation between Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

Cannon DeVries Headshot

BYU Football Offers Cannon DeVries

Cannon Devries is an athlete out of Weber High School.