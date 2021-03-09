Watch: BYU Football Spring Football Highlights

Check out highlights from the second week of spring practices.

Yesterday was a good day to be a BYU fan. The men's basketball team advanced to the WCC championship game with a win over Pepperdine in the semifinals. In addition, brothers Puka and Samson Nacua committed to BYU from the transfer portal. Meanwhile, BYU continues spring practices. BYU released highlights from the second week of spring football, you can check them out in the video above.

Featured Players

00:19 #12 Jake Jensen completes a pass to #23 Hobbs Nyberg. Defended by #4 Caleb Christensen

00:24 #15 Rhett Reilly targets #89 Kade Moore. The pass is incomplete, defended by #2 Keenan Ellis.

00:30 #17 Jacob Conover completes a slant to #1 Keanu Hill. Defended tightly by #21 Dean Jones. You can check out my conversation with Dean Jones last Summer below:

00:39 #12 Jake Jensen throws incomplete, pass intended for #28 Tanner Wall. Defended by #32 Conner Ebeling.

00:46 #3 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown to #18 Gunner Romney. Defended by #5 D'Angelo Mandell and #22 Ammon Hannemann.

00:54 #3 Jaren Hall throws a complete pass to #20 Sione Finau. Defended by #33 Ben Bywater.

01:07 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters checks down to #11 Mason Fakahua. Defended by #49 Payton Wilgar.

01:19 #3 Jaren Hall dumps it off to #82 Bentley Hanshaw. Defended by #32 Conner Ebeling.

01:38 #3 Jaren Hall hands off to #25 Tyler Allgeier. First met by #53 Fisher Jackson and #31 Max Tooley.

01:44 #17 Jacob Conover throws a touchdown to #23 Hobbs Nyberg. Defended by #22 Ammon Hannemann

01:52 #3 Jaren Hall completes an out route to #85 Brayden Cosper.

01:59 #3 Jaren Hall checks down to #96 Carter Wheat.

