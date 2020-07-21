Watch: Former BYU Basketball Star Yoeli Childs Refines Jump Shot in Preparation for the NBA Draft

In an unprecedented draft cycle, former BYU star Yoeli Childs continues to prepare for the NBA draft. Childs recently released a a workout video on his personal Instagram. In the video, Childs makes 13/13 baseline three-point shots. Shooting, and specifically three-point shotting, is one area of Childs' game that evolved throughout his career at BYU. During his Freshman season, Childs didn't make a shot from beyond the arc; As a Senior, however, Childs shot an impressive 48.9% from deep. His improved shooting ability has elevated his draft stock.

Last month, USA today predicted Yoeli would be the 40th pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The 40th pick belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies. USA Today said the following about the connection between Yoeli and Memphis:

"Yoeli Childs, who had a workout with the Memphis Grizzlies when he tested the draft waters last year, was easily one of the most underrated players in college basketball. He averaged 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting a stunning 22-for-45 (48.9%) on his 3-pointers. Among all Division I players who had as many pick-and-pop possessions, he ranked second-best in efficiency. The general consensus is that due to uncertainty that surrounds the pre-draft process this offseason, Childs will be a riser due to the maturity he brings both on and off the court."

Childs has the chance to be the first BYU Basketball player selected in the NBA draft since Jimmer Fredette.

