Watch: Get to Know BYU Basketball's Brandon Averette

Mark Pope and staff have relentlessly pursued transfers coming on three months now. Yesterday, their efforts paid off when they landed Brandon Averette. Averette is a graduate transfer PG from UVU who averaged 12.8 points on 45.8% shooting last season. He also averaged 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game. (Sports Reference) Averette played his first two seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma State before transferring and committing to Mark Pope when he was at UVU. I had a chance to sit down with Averette and discuss his decision to transfer to BYU.

You can watch a few of Averette's highlights here.

In an earlier, we outlined three things Averette would immediately bring to BYU:

Quickness

The first thing that Averette would bring is quickness and an ability to beat his man off the dribble. Averette is listed at 5'11, so he relies on his quickness to create space. Paired with reliable handles, Averette is very difficult to contain on the perimeter.

Scoring

BYU will have a lot of talented pieces on the roster, but BYU is lacking a proven scorer at the D1 level. Averette isn't a guy who could average 20 points per game, but he would be a consistent scorer and a guy who could average 11-13 points per game at BYU.

Creating

Averette fits a need on BYU's roster - he can create shots for himself and for his teammates. BYU is loaded along the front court and a player like Averette would help maximize the potential of BYU's front court. Like I mentioned above, Averette is quick and is able to penetrate opposing defenses which opens passing windows to the big guys down low.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to follow us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI