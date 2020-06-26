CougsDaily
Watch: Summer Workouts with BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall

Casey Lundquist

Kyson Hall hopes to continue his family legacy at BYU. Kyson is the son of former BYU Running Back, Kalin Hall, and brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall. Hall is a 2021 Wide Receiver who is committed to BYU. Hall is listed as a three-star recruit on 247sports. I had a chance to catch up with Kyson in May to talk about his recruitment.

Earlier this wekk, I caught up with Hall this and he sent me some videos from a few of his summer workouts. The first video is from the Alpha 7v7 camp last week and the second video is a workout with former BYU WR Ross Apo.

Kyson has mad very noticeable improvement in his game since he committed to BYU after his Sophmore season. His Dad, Kalin Hall, echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter:

"My youngest son Kyson is really starting to figure out how to control his speed. Still lots of work to put in but he's getting much better every workout. He's going to be special once he figures it all out.'"

Hall tells Sports Illustrated that he spends most of his time training with his teammates at Maple Mountain. Hall is one of four BYU commits in the class of 2021.

