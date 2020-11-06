What BYU Needs to Do to Beat Boise State and Remain Undefeated

BYU and Boise State are set to kick off a fantastic weekend of college football on Friday night. The Cougars, who are 7-0 for the first time since 2001 and ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2009, are about face their toughest challenge to date at rival Boise State. Both teams are unbeaten and have New Year's Six aspirations this season, but both programs share the same obstacle: one loss likely eliminates them from NY6 contention. The stakes are as high as they get for a regular season college football game - win and keep your dreams of a NY6 bowl alive or lose and those dreams evaporate.

BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson (left) and Boise State star wide receiver Khalil Shakir (right)

BYU and Boise State have a played each other 10 times since 2003. What this young rivalry lacks in history, it makes up in late-game drama. Six of the 10 contests have come down to the final minute of play, including four games that were decided on the game’s final play. Last season, an upset loss to BYU was the only game that kept Boise State from representing the group of five conferences in a NY6 bowl - the Broncos finished 11-1 in the regular season. In the upcoming chapter of this budding rivalry, BYU seeks a win on the blue turf for the first time. Here are three things that BYU needs to do to beat Boise State and remain undefeated:

Establish the Run

If you're a college football fan, you have probably heard about BYU quarterback Zach Wilson by now. Wilson has accounted for 26 touchdowns and only 2 turnovers this season, his name is consistently brought up in Heisman discussions and he is a projected first-round NFL draft pick by various analysts. Wilson, who was once a Boise State commit during the recruiting process, is vitally important to this BYU offense. Everything starts with Wilson. However, BYU's high-powered offense is more than a potent passing attack; the Cougars average 190 yards per game on the ground. When BYU establishes the run, Zach Wilson is extremely efficient in the play-action pass game and the Cougars become nearly unstoppable.

For the most part, BYU has dominated their competition this season winning by an average of a 31 points per game. In their most competitive game of the season against Houston, however, the Cougars were held to 78 total rushing yards. If Boise State can stop the run then they can slow down (relatively speaking) the BYU offense. If not, BYU's balanced attack will give the Broncos problems on defense.

Limit Khalil Shakir

Boise State has plenty of their own weapons on offense. It's unclear, however, which offensive weapons will be available for the Broncos on Friday night. Jack Sears started at quarterback against Air Force while starter Hank Bachmeier was out with an undisclosed injury. Star running back George Holani's status for this game is unknown after Holani left the game against Air Force with an injury. Regardless of who lines up for the Broncos, Boise State's offense will present challenges for BYU's defense. Both Bachmeier and Sears are good quarterbacks, and Boise State has a capable backup RB in Andrew Van Buren.

Whether Bachmeier or Sears is under center for Boise State, BYU will need to limit WR Khalil Shakir. Shakir is a major part of Boise State's game plan on offense. Through two games, Shakir has 265 total yards and two touchdowns. Shakir is Boise State's leading receiver this season and he also makes an impact in the run game where the Broncos like to give him the ball on jet sweeps. Limiting Khalil Shakir will go a long ways in stopping a Boise State offense that has scored 91 points in two games.

Neutralize the Turnover Battle

Turnovers have played a major role in this rivalry over the last four years. These two teams have averaged 3.75 turnovers per game in the last four contests. If BYU is going to win at Albertsons stadium, the Cougars need to neutralize the turnover battle. The winner of the turnover battle will likely win the game.

