What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 3-0 Start

BYU football has been dominant in their first three games of the 2020 season. No, they haven't played any P5 teams, but they've been dominant enough to create a lot of national hype despite their schedule. Here is a summary of what national college football analysts after BYU's 3-0 start.

Pat Forde put BYU in his top ten of teams that have played this season:

#7 BYU

"The Cougars recorded their third straight dominant victory, following blowouts of Navy and Troy with a beatdown of previously undefeated Louisiana Tech. Quarterback Zach Wilson keeps adding to his early Heisman Trophy resume, completing 24 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 43 yards and three more scores. Wilson is completing 84.5 percent of his passes through three games, which is a pretty outrageous number. But give some credit as well to the BYU defense, which thus far is allowing just 2.4 yards per rush and eight points per game."

ESPN's Bill Connelly put BYU in his college football playoff prediction after week five:

"In the shock of the week, the BYU Cougars land in the picks for the first time this campaign. The Cougars have put up 148 points during a 3-0 start and -- now that they filled out a 10-game schedule -- might have the résumé by the end of the season to crack into the playoff picture. Notre Dame also receives a vote for the first time since Week 1."

Connelly's playoff seeds:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State BYU

Connelly also has BYU at #16 in his S & P+ rankings.

Yahoo! Sports said the following about BYU after week five:

"BYU: Say what you will about the level of competition, but it’s hard not to be impressed by what BYU has done so far this season. The Cougars improved to 3-0 with a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday night and have now outscored their three opponents by a combined margin of 148-24.

QB Zach Wilson had another excellent performance against the Bulldogs, completing 24-of-26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and three scores in the win. Before the return of the Mountain West, BYU’s best remaining game was a trip to Houston. Now Boise State and San Diego State are officially on the schedule for the Cougars."

Kirk Herbstreit has been impressed by BYU since the Cougars dominated the Midshipmen on Labor Day: