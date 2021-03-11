Where are they now? Five BYU Football Players that Stood out Last Spring

Last Spring, we listed five players that stood out. Where are they now?

One year ago today, the sports world came to an abrupt halt when the NBA postponed its season. The last sporting event I attended under normal circumstances was a spring BYU football practice last March. I decided to look back at some of my reports coming out of spring practices last season. I came across one titled Five Players that Stood out During Spring Football. Let's check in on those five players, where are they now?

1. Isaac Rex – Tight End

What we said last Spring: Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

Where are they now? Isaac Rex assumed the starting tight end role when Matt Bushman went down with a season-ending injury during fall camp. He had a fantastic season - he finished with 429 receiving yards on 37 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

2. Zach Wilson – Quarterback

What we said last Spring: Head coach Kalani Sitake clarified that the competition for starting quarterback was wide open entering the spring. With his starting spot up for grabs, Zach Wilson was very impressive. Zach was consistently on time and on target with his throws and showed major improvements in the redzone. Most notably, Zach didn’t throw an interception during media availability.

Where are they now? Everyone knows this story. Zach Wilson had a fantastic junior season that led to an 11-1 final record and top 12 finish. It was very clear to everyone in attendance last March that Zach Wilson had taken a step forward. His arm was healthy and he was making excellent decisions. In my mind at the time, Zach Wilson was clearly BYU's best option at quarterback. However, I never would have predicted that Wilson would be a projected top five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

3. Troy Warner – Safety

What we said last Spring: You could argue that Troy Warner was the MVP on defense. Warner finally looked healthy after suffering a lisfranc injury in 2017. Warner looked like the player he was recruited to be and the player he was prior to injury. Warner intercepted a Jaren Hall pass on the first day of spring, and he nearly intercepted a slant route during goal line segment. BYU needs help at Safety in 2020 and Warner looks capable of filling that role.

Where are they now? Troy Warner had his best year in a BYU uniform last season. Warner captained a BYU defense that finished top 10 in yards allowed per game. Warner is trying to land a spot on an NFL roster this offseason.

4. Fisher Jackson – Defensive End

What we said last Spring: Fisher Jackson committed to BYU as a WR/S PWO during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He joined the program this January as a Defensive End. Jackson's sheer size and athleticism stood out during spring ball - he is listed at 6'5, 252 lbs. Jackson will need some time to develop given his inexperience at Defensive End, but he absolutely fits the physical mold of a rush end.

Where are they now? Like we suspected last Spring, Jackson needed to time to develop. However, his name has popped up this Spring as a player to watch this year. Jackson was one player that defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki mentioned in his most recent media availability:

*Start at 6:08

I would expect to see Fisher Jackson in the rotation at defensive end.

5. Alema Pilimai – Defensive End

What we said last Spring: Alema Pilimai switched from Tight End to Defensive End after one week of spring football. Pilimai only ran with the DL for one media availability, but his length and quickness immediately jumped out. Pilimai was very disruptive in his limited action. Pilimai looked like a natural fit at DE.

Where are they now? Between position changes and injuries, Alema Pilimai has struggled to find playing time at BYU. Given the attrition along the defensive line this season, however, I think Pilimai is a guy that can compete for playing time.