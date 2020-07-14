Let's be honest, the outlook of the 2020 college football season is grim. Today, let's distract ourselves from the COVID-19 reality and answer the following question: which BYU football player would you build a franchise around? It's a question we don't often think about in college sports. If the team were starting from scratch and you could keep one player, who would it be? Let's put on our GM hats and discuss which BYU Football player we would build a franchise around.

In football, the quarterback is the most important position on the field. Especially in the college game where a great QB can be the equalizer against greater competition. BYU has some very good quarterbacks in Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Baylor Romney. However, I wouldn't select any of them as the first pick if this was a draft format.

BYU has two players that decided to forego the NFL draft to return for their Senior seasons - Matt Bushman and Khyiris Tonga. You could certainly make a case to build your franchise around either one of those players. With my selection, however, I'm going to pick an Offensive Tackle.



Brady Christensen, a JR Offensive Tackle who has started every game during his time at BYU, would be my first choice. Christensen has been excellent at BYU. Once Christensen finishes his career at BYU, I expect him to be selected in the NFL draft.

Would you choose to build your franchise around?

