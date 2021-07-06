Publish date: Which Transfers Could See Playing Time Right Away?

BYU has recruited multiple players from the transfer portal this offseason. Today, let's look at which players could see playing time right away, and how significant their roles could be in 2021.

For each player, we'll look at two scenarios. First, we'll forecast the most significant role each player could take on in 2021. Second, we'll predict the least significant role floor for each player in 2021. This list only includes FBS transfers.

Puka Nacua

Most significant role: Leading wide reciever

When Puka Nacua transferred to BYU from Washington, he immediately became one of the most talented players on the roster. If he is able to pick up the playbook quickly and stay healthy, Puka has the talent to be BYU's leading wide receiver in 2021. That's not a knock against returning wide receivers like Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u. Both players are very talented in their own right and either could end up as BYU's leading receiver in 2021.

Least significant role: Rotation player

Barring injury of course, I don't foresee a scenario where Puka doesn't see playing time this season. Nacua is simply too talented to be sidelined.

Samson Nacua - WR

Most significant role: Starter

Samson Nacua is one of the most experienced players on the roster. In the best-case scenario, Samson will be able to pick up the playbook and lock down a starting spot at wide receiver. Samson is a very solid addition to the WR room.

Least significant role: Rotation player

Even if he doesn't lock down a starting spot, Samson will still be part of the rotation at WR this season.

Kaleb Hayes - DB

Most significant role: Starter

According to Pro Football Focus in 2019, Kaleb Hayes had the lowest catch rate allowed of any returning PAC-12 cornerback at 45.7%. He also "limited receivers to 88 yards after the catch."

Given his talent and experience, Hayes has the potential to lock down a starting spot at cornerback.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

At the very least, Hayes will provide depth at defensive back. However, I expect him to play a bigger role than that. I expect Hayes to see at least some playing time this season.

Jakob Robinson - DB

Most significant role: Situational starter

Jakob Robinson is a versatile defensive back that could be a great fit for one of BYU's situational DB positions. Among other positions, Robinson could play 'Nickel' or 'Dime' for the Cougars.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

At the very least, Robinson will be provide depth at defensive back.

Mufi Hunt - OL

Most significant role: Cracks the two-deep at offensive tackle

Mufi Hunt spent the first years of his career along the defensive line at Michigan State and Utah. When he transferred to BYU last December, he was moved to offensive tackle. In the best-case scenario, Hunt is able to learn the offensive tackle position and crack the two-deep at either right tackle or left tackle.

Given a few recent events, Hunt might be needed most along the defensive line. Last week, versatile DL Seleti Fevaleaki entered the NCAA transfer portal. In addition, BYU added depth at offensive tackle with the additions of Cade Parrish (Snow College) and Tyler Little (Butte CC). Given the attrition at DL and the additions at OL, Hunt could provide much-needed depth along the defensive line.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

In the worst-case scenario, Hunt will provide depth for BYU along both the offensive and defensive lines.