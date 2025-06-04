Quarterback Brody Rudnicki Discusses New BYU Offer
On Tuesday, BYU offered California native Brody Rudnicki. Rudnicki picked up a BYU offer after attending BYU's Summer camp. We caught up with Rudnicki to discuss his most recent offer from BYU.
Rudnicki first got in touch with BYU's coaching staff last season. "I was first in contact with BYU when Coach Roderick came to watch one of our games this past year, but it has been very limited due to the NCAA rules."
Rudnicki attended BYU's high school camp and impressed enough to earn an offer from Roderick and his staff. In total, he spent six hours throwing, learning, and working out. "They were impressed with how I threw the ball and thought I did a very good job in our workout that I had," Rudnicki said.
Rudnicki has a connection to BYU through his mom. She attended BYU during her time as a student. "I did grow up somewhat familiar about BYU football, watching maybe 2-3 games a year on TV. I have never been to a game at LES. But I have been to a couple BYU gymnastics meets."
Rudnicki was in Provo earlier this year as well to attend a BYU Spring practice.
Rudnicki preps at Folsom High School and is the backup quarterback to five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Despite sitting behind Lyons, Rudnick's arm talent has earned him competing offers from Arizona State, Minnesota, Cal, UNLV, Colorado State, and Nevada. On what it has been like to wait and develop behind a five-star quarterback like Lyons, Rudnicki said, "Practicing with Ryder has been a really good opportunity to be the same QB room as him. We are able to compete on the field but also discuss how we approach the game outside of throwing a football."
Lyons will be on BYU's campus later this month for an official visit. He is BYU's top uncommitted target in the class of 2026.
Rudnicki has the potential to be a breakout prospect before he signs with his college choice. He has all the physical tools to become a national recruit after he waits for his opportunity behind Ryder Lyons.
As a sophomore, Rudnicki played in eight games. He accounted for 4.25 touchdowns per game, tallying nearly 2,000 passing yards, over 400 rushing yards, and 34 total touchdowns. You can check out his sophomore highlights at the link below.
Rudnicki will be a name to remember in the 2027 recruiting class. He is just the second quarterback to pick up an offer from BYU in the 2027 class along with four-star quarterback Sione Kaho.