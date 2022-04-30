Skip to main content

2023 Athlete Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio Decommits from BYU

Anahu-Amrosio committed to BYU back in October

On Friday night, Timpview High School standout Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio decommitted from BYU. Anahu-Ambrosio, who announced his verbal commitment to BYU back in October, has received offers from Utah State, Nevada, and Hawaii in the last few months. He had also take some unofficial visits to Arizona and Utah State.

"After a lot of thinking and talking it out with my family I have decided that it is in best interest to de-commit from BYU," Anahu-Ambrosio announced on Twitter. "Doing so will allow me to sit down and figure out what is best for me and my future."

Anahu-Ambrosio was a guy that could have played a few different positions at BYU, although linebacker or strong safety appeared to be his most natural position.

With eight months to go before the early signing period, BYU has plenty of time to fill the 2023 scholarship that was reserved for Anahu-Ambrosio.

Without Anahu-Ambrosio in the fold, BYU has three players committed in the 2023 class: Pokaiaua Haunga, Stanley Raass, and Emmanuel Waller. Timpview athlete Pokaiaua Haunga is a longtime BYU commit that could play various positions at the next level. Stanley Raass is a BYU legacy recruit - he was the first defensive lineman to commit to BYU during this recruiting cycle. He was joined a few weeks later by Alabama native Emmanuel Waller who is a four-star defensive line prospect that committed to the Cougars over a handful of power five offers.

