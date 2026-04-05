Evaluating Kevin Young's First Two Seasons at BYU

On April 11, 2024, it was announced that Mark Pope would be named the next head coach at Kentucky. At that moment, there was a great deal of uncertainty among BYU fans about who would replace him on the sidelines.

Just days later, the unthinkable was confirmed. Kevin Young was named the new head coach at BYU. As one of the top assistants in the NBA and, at the time, the associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns, few people even considered the possibility that Young would join the program.

With someone of his pedigree, the hire immediately felt exciting. What no one realized at the time was just how exciting it would become.

Highlights of the Kevin Young Era

There have been many highlights during Young's tenure so far. Here are a few that stand out.

Young Brings in a Professional Staff

During his opening press conference as head coach at BYU, Young said he wanted to make the program the best place in the country to prepare young men for the NBA. To do that, he emphasized creating a professional environment in Provo.

That process began with assembling a staff featuring coaches and support personnel with NBA and G-League experience.

Assistant Coach, Tim Fanning

G-League: Delaware 87ers

Assistant Coach, Will Voigt

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs

G-League: Bakersfield Jam, Austin Spurs

Chief of Staff, Doug Stewart

G-League: Delaware 87ers

Director of Player Development, Jordan Brady

G-League: Windy City Bulls, Wisconsin Herd, Salt Lake City Stars, Los Angeles D-Fenders, Bakersfield Jam, Iowa Energy

Director of Analytics & Strategy, Akash Sebastien

NBA: Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns

Graduate Assistant, Justin Hamilton

NBA: Golden State Warriors

Direction of Nutrition, Daniel LaFata

NBA: Phoenix Suns

With that infrastructure in place, BYU quickly began to resemble a professional operation.

Top Talent Joins the Program

With a strong staff assembled, Young had exactly what he needed to make a compelling pitch to recruits across high school, international circuits, and the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, Young’s first recruiting class ranked 27th nationally and 13th in the composite rankings. The crown jewel of the group was five-star guard Egor Demin, who went on to be selected with the 8th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In Year 2, Young brought in an even stronger class. BYU ranked 4th nationally according to 247Sports and 18th in the composite rankings. The biggest headline was landing five-star AJ Dybantsa, one of the most talked-about high school recruits in recent memory and a player widely considered a generational talent. Dybantsa is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Now, heading into his third season, Young is preparing to build another roster — this time with yet another five-star recruit in Bruce Branch.

Making March Madness the Norm

At the beginning of his tenure, Young had a steep learning curve. While he possessed one of the brightest basketball minds in the sport, he had never coached at the college level, and the transition required some adjustment.

The first half of his inaugural season featured a few bumps in the road as the staff worked through rotations and schemes. However, things began to click shortly after the start of Big 12 play.

The Cougars ultimately advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Heading into Year 2, expectations were significantly higher. Unfortunately, the season did not unfold as planned. Injuries played a major role, and BYU was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Even so, the Cougars still recorded several signature wins and delivered impressive performances throughout the season.

By the Numbers: Comparing Young’s First Two BYU Seasons

Although both teams reached the NCAA Tournament as No. 6 seeds, their playing styles and statistical profiles were noticeably different.

According to KenPom, here’s how each team ranked across several key metrics.

KenPom Data

Several trends stand out when comparing the two seasons.

One of the most notable improvements came in ball security. BYU dramatically reduced its turnover rate, jumping 119 spots in the national rankings. In Young’s first season, the offense often lived by the sword and died by the sword. In Year 2, the team was much more disciplined with the ball.

There was also measurable progress on the defensive end. BYU improved its defensive efficiency ranking from 82nd to 59th, reflecting a stronger emphasis on half-court defense.

Early in Big 12 play this past season, the Cougars were ranked in the Top 15 nationally in defensive efficiency. While that level of consistency did not last throughout the entire year, the team did show flashes of high-level defensive play, particularly during the Big 12 Tournament.

Another improvement came at the free throw line. After struggling from the stripe in Year 1, BYU climbed 129 spots in free throw percentage during Young’s second season.

However, several statistical shifts also reflected a change in offensive identity.

Perhaps the most surprising number was the dramatic drop in assist percentage, which fell from 32nd nationally to 334th. In Year 1, BYU’s offense thrived on ball movement and balanced scoring. In Year 2, the offense leaned far more heavily on isolation and pick-and-roll creation, with players such as Dybantsa, Wright, and Saunders frequently generating their own shots.

That stylistic change coincided with a decline in effective field goal percentage, which dropped from 7th to 55th nationally. While the Cougars still generated quality looks, they traded some of the high-percentage opportunities created through ball movement for individual shot creation.

BYU also experienced a significant drop in rank for three-point shooting percentage. After ranking 37th nationally in Year 1, the Cougars fell to 147th in Year 2. Only three regular rotation players shot 35% or better from beyond the arc, compared to seven players the previous season.

On the defensive side, three-point defense remained a persistent issue. While BYU improved slightly from 292nd to 269th, the Cougars still struggled to consistently close out on shooters.

Heading Into Year 3

With two seasons now behind him, Young turns his attention to Year 3. As the transfer portal opens, the coaching staff will look to address the weaknesses that surfaced this past season while continuing to build the roster around Young’s long-term vision.

Improving defensively was a major emphasis last offseason, and while BYU made progress in that area, it will likely remain a priority moving forward.

Three-point shooting will also be a major point of emphasis. It was a core part of BYU’s offensive identity during Young’s first season but was far less prominent in Year 2.

With the steep learning curve of his first season behind him and the adversity of injuries in Year 2 now in the rearview mirror, Year 3 could be a pivotal step forward for Kevin Young and the BYU program.