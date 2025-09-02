BYU Commits Continue to Show Out in Week Three
Another week is in the books as BYU’s top recruiting targets continue to show out in a big way. Here are some of the top performers among BYU’s 2026 commits.
Ryder Lyons
It’s possible 5-star Ryder Lyons might actually be underrated. The senior signal caller lit up the scoreboard for a second straight week with 386 passing yards and 4 touchdowns to go along with 48 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns in Folsom’s 56-42 win over Serra High. Ryder’s rating profile took a little bit of a hit during a quiet offseason, but the start to his senior season has been anything but.
Brock Harris
Lyon’s future TE1 Brock Harris also continues his strong senior campaign. The Pine View star recorded 8 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 win over Mountain View. Harris currently ranks 6th nationally with 406 receiving yards through 3 games this season.
Ty Goettsche
Goettsche has gotten little fanfare in BYU’s 2026 recruiting class, but in most years he would be the prize of the class. The 4-star TE prospect's statistics are not published online, but he did have a 45-yard TD reception in Cherry Creeks season opening win over Regis Jesuit.
Bott Mulitalo
Mulitalo’s Lone Peak Knights dominated Timpview 42-10 on Friday night. Mulitalo, the Knights 4-star left tackle, paved the way for Lone Peak's 3 rushing TD’s on 6.1 yards per carry.
Graham Livingston
Livingston continues his quest for a long overdue ratings update. Rated as an 83 three star, the Ridgeline product recorded 135 yards and 3 touchdowns on 8 catches in Ridgelines 41-0 route of Brighton. Livingston has also been a standout on defense, recording an interception in each of his last two games. Livingston’s tape is impressive, showing sure hands, elusiveness with the ball, and exceptional physicality for his size.
Lopeti Moala
The 3-star Orem DE has been a one-man wrecking crew despite Orem’s disappointing 1-2 start. Moala recorded 5 tackles with 4 for loss in Friday’s 39-37 loss to Rocky Mountain (ID).
Matthew Mason
Mason’s stats are not available from last week, but the 3-star safety's tape is mad impressive. Mason is a freight train running downhill with a 6’3 frame. He pops off the screen as the fastest, most physical player on the field as shown by coming across the field to stop a running back for a 1-yard gain here.
Legend Glasker
The 4-star WR flashed his elite speed on a 47-yard run in Lehi’s 36-0 win over Kuna High (ID). Glasker finished with 63 total yards in the win, building momentum for the season to come.
Tradon Bessinger
While not a BYU commit, the 3-star Davis QB received an offer from BYU over the weekend. There is a lot to like about his game. The current Boise State commit has amassed 387 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns to 0 interceptions this season. The 6’5 prospect is second nationally in passing yards this season. BYU would do well to land his services with anticipated departures in the QB room after this season.
