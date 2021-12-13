BYU Flips Twins Dominique and Marcus McKenzie

On Monday, BYU flipped legacy recruits Dominique McKenzie and Marcus McKenzie. The twins, who committed to Virginia and Bronco Mendenhall earlier this year, were in Provo last weekend for an official visit.

The McKenzie's come from a legacy BYU family - their Father is former BYU great RB Brian McKenzie and their Mother Salote ran track at BYU. Dominique, listed at 6'0 160 lbs., is a fast wide receiver who ranked fourth in the country in receiving yards as a junior with over 1,700 receiving yards. Marcus is a long defensive back (6'0 165 lbs.) that broke the Utah state record in the 60M and 200M sprints last Summer.

Dominique chose BYU over competing offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona, Pitt, and Virginia among others. Marcus also turned down a similar list of schools. Among them were Pitt, Virginia, and Arizona among others.

Adding more athleticism to the roster before moving to the Big 12 will be critical to BYU's eventual success in the conference; adding more speed has been a priority in the 2022 class. The McKenzie twins add just that.

Last Spring, the top three 100 meter sprinters in the state were Cody Hagen (10.52), Dominique Mckenzie (10.60), and Marcus Mckenzie (10.63). All three of those sprinters are also stars on the football field, and all three will sign with BYU on Wednesday. Parker Kingston also finished in the top seven with a time of 10.79. He will sign with BYU as a receiver on Wednesday.

Dominique McKenzie Highlights

Marcus McKenzie Highlights

In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Dominique talked about what his Dad has told them about his experience at BYU, Dominique said, "He loved the culture there and Lavell Edwards, his development, and how they were able to execute. Especially in one of his years when they were able to win the Cotton Bowl."

Playing together was always the dream for the McKenzie twins, but Dominique said they hoped to play together at the next level.

"We would love to play together," Dominique said. "It would be awesome to have that experience. We're very open to the possibility of playing at different schools, and maybe even playing in a rivalry-type matchup. We're open to both sides."

The McKenzie brothers intend to sign with BYU on Wednesday as part of the early signing period.

