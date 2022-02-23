Skip to main content

BYU Commit Easton Baker Updates His Recruitment

Baker was named 5A First Team All-State after a standout season for Stansbury

In December of 2020, BYU received an early commitment from 2024 Stansbury High School standout Easton Baker. At the time of his commitment, Baker was coming off his freshman season where he played varsity and showed early flashes of FBS potential.

IMG_2271 (1)

As a sophomore, Baker turned that potential into production and showed why BYU's staff extended him an offer as a freshman. Baker racked up 112 total tackles, 10 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles on his way to earning 5A First Team All-State honors and being named the Region 7 Defensive MVP. He was also a finalist for the 5A Defensive MVP award.

Since Baker committed to BYU, the Cougars accepted an invitation to join the Big 12. By the time Easton is on campus, BYU will be a full member of a Power Five conference. "The Big 12 announcement was big," said Baker on BYU joining the Big 12. "I think everything about BYU football will improve. From recruiting, to adding additional coaches to the staff. Everything!"

Baker tells Cougs Daily that he was able to attend a few games last season as a BYU commit. There was one game in particular that stood out. "I was able to attend a few games last year, my favorite was the Arizona State game. The crowd was electric. When Tyler Allgeier punched that ball out on that crazy play, the whole stadium shook. Everyone went nuts. It was special. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that."

Read More

Although he is a BYU commit, he still hears from several schools like Miami, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Utah, and Utah State. He was originally being recruited as an athlete, but BYU's staff is recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball the most.

On what his recruiting pitch would be to fellow recruits in his class, Baker said, "My biggest recruiting pitch would be the coaching staff. When I first met with the staff, my family and I could tell they were men of integrity." He continued, "Also I love coach Kalani. I love his enthusiasm. He doesn’t try to hide his emotions. I play football like the same way! I love it. It’s also huge that BYU offered me as a freshman. They believed in me."

Easton Baker Headshot 2

By Casey Lundquist
12 seconds ago
