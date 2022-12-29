BYU Football: Five Most Wanted Recruits After Early Signing Day

The early signing period has come and gone, and the Cougars are still actively recruiting the high school ranks, JUCO standouts, and the transfer portal. With the Winter semester starting soon and the traditional signing day on the horizon, BYU isn't done improving its roster for 2023 and beyond. Here are our five most wanted recruits after the early signing period.

1. LJ Martin - RB

LJ Martin is the lone high school recruit on our list. BYU has been in heavy pursuit of Stanford running back commit LJ Martin since the departure of Stanford head coach Dave Shaw. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga and analyst Matt Mitchell traveled to Texas earlier this month to visit with Martin in his home. BYU didn't sign Martin during the early signing period, but they also kept him from signing with Stanford. The Cougars desperately need talented running backs that can be in Provo for the long term as they head into the Big 12. Martin would have the opportunity to compete for a major role in BYU's offense as soon as he steps on campus.

2. Freddie Roberson - WR

Eastern Washington transfer Freddie Roberson has been recruited by various Power Five schools since entering the transfer portal. Roberson named a top four of BYU, Mississippi State, Washington State, and Fresno State before receiving an offer from Penn State.

Roberson confirmed his plans to visit BYU with Vanquish the Foe.

Roberson was a three-time All Big Sky selection at Eastern Washington where he racked over 2,200 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons.

3. Christy Nkanu - OL

SUU offensive lineman Christy Nkanu has received nearly 15 FBS offers since entering the transfer portal. Nkanu named a top five of BYU, Troy, Virginia, Cal, and Washington State.

After missing on a few of its top JUCO OL targets, Nkanu is an important recruit for a BYU offensive line that loses a lot of talent after this season.

4. Marquis Montgomery - WR

Snow College wide receiver Marquis Montomery received a BYU offer on Wednesday after being in touch with BYU's staff for months. Montgomery holds over 30 offers, including offers from big-name programs like USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State.

BYU is late to the game in terms of a scholarship offer, but the Cougars formed a relationship with Montgomery long before offering a scholarship, and that could allow them to make up for lost time.

Montgomery has been to BYU for multiple visits, including visits for the East Carolina and Wyoming home games last season.

5. A Veteran DB...or Two

After losing Gabe Jeudy-Lally to the transfer portal, the Cougars need to replace three of their top cornerbacks: Gabe Jeudy-Lally, D'Angelo Mandell, and Kaleb Hayes.

BYU has been in touch with various defensive backs in the transfer portal. The Cougars need to bring in a veteran defensive back to compete for a starting spot right away, or even two or three.

