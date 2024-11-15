BYU Football Flips Stanford Commit Siosua Vete
On Thursday evening, California native and offensive tackle prospect Siusiua Vete flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU. Vete, who is the twin brother of BYU commit Kelepi Vete, will follow his brother to Provo. The Vete brothers play on opposite sides of the football. Kelepi plays along the defensive line and that is where he is being recruited to play at BYU. Siosiua is an offensive tackle prospect that will go into TJ Woods' room next season.
Siosiua committed to Stanford back in May. He originally picked the Cardinal over competing offers from Arizona State, Cal, Baylor, Washington State, San Jose State, and Nevada. Meanwhile, BYU had been recruiting his brother Kelepi who committed to BYU back in May.
BYU got Siosiua on an official visit with his twin brother over the Summer, and their recruiting efforts paid off by flipping his commitment from Stanford to BYU.
Suddenly, BYU's offensive line class is the strength of BYU's 2025 recruiting class. The Cougars picked up a commitment from Andrew Williams over the Summer. Williams committed to BYU over Big 12 peers Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State.
Last week, BYU picked up two coveted offensive line recruits on the same day. Legacy recruit and four-star prospect Austin Pay committed to BYU over finalists Oregon and Oklahoma. Then, Oregon commit Alai Kalaniuvalu flipped his commitment to BYU.
This is the first recruiting class for BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods. On paper, his first class looks really good and it comes at a very good time. BYU needs to infuse some talent in the offensive line room. Starters Caleb Etienne, Connor Pay, and Brayden Keim will graduate following the 2024 season.