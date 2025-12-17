BYU Transfer Portal Wish List Heading Into Transfer Season

Tis the season of making wish lists. In January, the transfer portal will officially open to all college football players. A few players have already announced their intentions to transfer, and a few other graduate transfers have already entered the portal, but the real floodgates will open in January. Today, we're making a transfer portal wish list for BYU football including a few names to monitor.

One important note before we dive in. Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal.

1. A Running Back

If LJ Martin declares for the NFL Draft, running back becomes the greatest position of need in the portal. If Martin returns, BYU could still use a transfer running back. The Cougars were thin at the running back spot in 2025.

Even if Martin returns, BYU has carries to offer. The Cougars like to distribute carries to at least two running backs. The Cougars could also pitch the chance to be the primary back in the future.

There isn't a running back in the portal with an obvious connection to BYU, at least not yet. SUU RB Joshua Dye entered the portal as the nation's leading rusher a year ago. Besides proximity, he doesn't have connections to BYU. Still, BYU could offer him a spot on a P4 roster while giving him the chance to be the primary back if/when Martin leaves.

2. A Carsen Ryan Replacement

Carsen Ryan was one of BYU's most important players this year. Ryan's ability to both block and catch passes made BYU's offense less predictable. It would really benefit BYU to find a Carsen Ryan replacement in the portal.

There are no obvious targets, at least not yet, but there are rumors surrounding USC tight end Walker Lyons. According to USC media, Lyons did not attend one of USC's recent bowl practices. Until Lyons enters the portal, there's really nothing to discuss. If he enters the portal, he would be an obvious target for BYU. Walker is the older brother of BYU signee Ryder Lyons. BYU recruited Walker heavily in high school.

3. A Linebacker

BYU will lose star linebacker Jack Kelly to graduation, and Isaiah Glasker will surely weigh his NFL options as well. It wouldn't hurt to add some star power and experience at that position.

At linebacker, there is one obvious target for BYU: Liona Lefua. The two-year starter at Texas will enter the transfer portal according to reports. He was heavily recruited by BYU out of high school and he has multiple connections to the program. It makes a lot of sense for BYU to pursue him when the portal opens.

4. An Offensive Tackle

BYU is going to lose Isaiah Jatta to graduation. BYU was able to get a starting tackle from the transfer portal last year in Andrew Gentry. If the right player becomes available, it would make a lot of sense to add an offensive tackle with experience. The only problem? A lot of programs will be looking for offensive tackles. BYU might have to rely on the development of young offensive tackles like Andrew Williams and Ethan Thomason.

5. A Cornerback

Mory Bamba was one of BYU's top three cornerbacks in 2025. He will graduate and leave BYU with two cornerbacks in Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander.

This is more of a want than a need. If the right player becomes available, BYU could add a cornerback. If not, this could be a position where BYU goes into the 2026 season with a lot of the same players that were in the room in 2025.

6. A Wide Receiver

BYU will lose Chase Roberts to graduation. If the right wide receiver becomes available, it could benefit BYU to add an experienced wide receiver. They would need to be very selective, however. BYU is going to add at least three freshmen wide receivers in Jaron Pula, Legend Glasker, and Terrance Saryon. There are not of lot of scholarships to go around in that room.

BYU should only add a player at wide receiver if they believe they can start right away. BYU will have plenty of young talent and depth in the room.

7. A Backup QB

If BYU loses either McCae Hillstead or Treyson Bourguet to the transfer portal, it could open the door to adding a backup quarterback. BYU will add Enoch Watson to the room in 2026, but Aaron Roderick might prefer to have some more experience behind Bear Bachmeier. That is easier said than done, since most quarterbacks will look for a school where they can start.

8. The Best Player with Connections to the Program

Seemingly every year, BYU has a chance to add a great player that they previously recruited. It makes sense to add one or two of those players even if they don't play a position of need.

