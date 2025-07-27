BYU Football Makes the Cut for Four-Star Edge Krew Jones
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program will be in the mix for the top in-state recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. On Saturday evening, four-star edge rusher Krew Jones named his 12 finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Nebraska, USC, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, Washington, UCLA, and Texas A&M.
Jones is entering his junior season. He has already seen his recruitment take off over the last few years. He has picked up nearly 30 offers at this point in his recruitment. BYU has done well thus to get him on campus multiple times. He was in attendance to watch BYU beat Arizona last season. He met former BYU great linebacker Fred Warner at the game.
Jones will be one of BYU's top targets in the 2027 class. He has the potential to be one of the best edge rushers to ever come out of the state of Utah. He has a great first step and elite quickness. He is already listed at 6'4.5 and 220 pounds.
BYU has a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail right now. The Cougars currently have a top 25 class as they turn the page to get ready for Fall Camp. With the exception of maybe Ryder Lyons, Krew Jones might be the most highly-rated BYU target of the last few years.