BYU Football: National Signing Day Live Updates

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like national signing day would be a relatively quiet one for BYU. Then the Cougars dished out over five new offers to 2022 prospects and hosted over one dozen recruits on campus last weekend for official visits. Now, BYU is expected to sign multiple prospects from the 2022 class. In this article, we will keep you up to date with live signing day updates.

Credit: BYU Athletics

The live list of signees will appear here, along with any other signing day news.

Virginia LB/DE/TE Carson Tujague has committed to BYU.

California athlete Evan Johnson committed to BYU on Wednesday morning.

What to Watch For

1. Lisala Tai Decision

The Snow College offensive lineman named his top six schools a few months ago which included BYU, Boise State, UCF, Jackson State, Fresno State, and West Virginia. He will announce his college decision on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM MST. Tai was on campus for an official visit last weekend.

2. Keep an eye on defensive backs

BYU extended two offers to two defensive backs during their official visits last weekend: Zion Allen and Evan Johnson. Both defensive backs are from California and both played wide receiver and defensive back for their respective schools. Neither Allen nor Johnson has announced their intentions to sign with BYU, but it's worth keeping an eye on those two players today.

3. Watch out for Carson Tujague

The Virginia native, and son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague, is relatively quiet on social media. Tujague received a BYU offer just a few weeks ago and he was on campus for an official visit last weekend. He holds competing offers from Navy and FIU.

4. Who is not announced?

Scholarships are really tight, so a few commits might have accepted offers to come to BYU as preferred walk-ons with a high probability of earning scholarships after their freshman seasons. Players like Charles "Chika" Ebunoha fall into that category. If commits are not announced today, it means they will come to Provo as a PWO.

5. Watch for an announcement on returned missionaries

BYU will likely announce the returned missionaries that will be on the 2022 roster. In January, BYU announced six previously signed additions that joined the program in time for the winter semester: Kingsley Suamataia, Logan Fano, Brooks Maile, Bruce Mitchell, Isaiah Glasker, and Aisea Moa. Keep an eye out for players like Michael Daley who haven't been added to the roster since signing with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Most importantly, keep an eye on the 2020 signees. BYU needs to sort through more than one dozen returning missionaries from the 2020 class. They will have to push most of them to enroll in January of 2023.