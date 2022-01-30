Skip to main content

Versatile Athlete Charles "Chika" Ebunoha Commits to BYU

Chika Ebunoha is a terrific athlete out of Tucson, Arizona

After an official visit to BYU over the weekend, Charles "Chika" Ebunoha announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Cougars. Ebunoha is a versatile athlete out of Tuscon, Arizona. He played on both sides of the football for Marana High School last season, but he has been recruited by BYU as a defensive back.

Ebunoha tells Cougs Daily that he will join the program as a preferred walk-on with the opportunity to earn a scholarship.

Ebunoha has been described by one of his coaches as "one of the most athletic people you will ever meet." Outside of football, Chika also participates in track and field. To put his athleticism into context, at one track meet last year he took first place in the 100 meter sprint, the long jump, and the triple jump. As a sophomore, Ebunoha ran the fastest 40 time on Marana's varsity team with a time of 4.59. He also recorded a 43 inch vertical leap.

According to the same coach, however, his ability to connect with teammates and lead in the locker room are even more impressive than his athleticism.

Ebunoha has terrific upside and versatility that BYU will be able to develop once he gets to Provo. For example, he played safety, linebacker, and cornerback last season. 

On his favorite part about his BYU official visit, Ebunoha said "the way everyone treaded me. I felt like a part of the family every moment I was there."

