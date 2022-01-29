Skip to main content

BYU Offers 2022 Athlete Zion Allen

The Cougars are making a late push for the California athlete

As of the time of this article, BYU is hosting just over one dozen recruits on campus for official visits. Some of them are scholarship players that signed with BYU in December, others are players that could sign with BYU next week on signing day, and the rest are preferred walk-on candidates. One of the players on campus this weekend is California athlete Zion Allen. 

BYU football helmet fall camp

Allen preps at Manteca High School where he played both wide receiver and defensive back last season. BYU has primarily recruited Allen as a defensive back. During his visit, Allen received an offer to play at BYU.

Allen is a developmental prospect that fits the mold that BYU has recruited at defensive back under Kalani Sitake. He is long and he has the athleticism that BYU can develop once he arrives in Provo.

As of the time of this article, BYU is Allen's only FBS offer which makes the Cougars the favorite to sign Allen on national signing day.

BYU has offered multiple backs over the last few weeks like Roman Rashada and Korbyn Green. If the visits are successful this weekend, BYU could sign multiple defensive backs on the traditional signing day.

National signing day is on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BYU football helmet fall camp

