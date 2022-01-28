BYU Offers Wide Receiver Cruz Estrada

Estrada is a 2023 wide receiver that could play a few different positions at the next level

A few weeks ago, BYU extended five scholarship offers to California prospects: Marcus Ratcliffe, Surahz Buncom, Jeremiah McClure, Chris Snyder Jr., and Isaiah Buxton. All five players are part of Team Makasi - a 7v7 program founded by Mater Dei Catholic offensive coordinator Verlain Betofe. This weekend, BYU extended another offer to a member of Team Makasi when it offered 2023 wide receiver Cruz Estrada.

Estrada, who could play a few different positions at the next level, preps at Mater Dei Catholic High School in San Diego, California. BYU was the first school to offer Estrada a scholarship, but he tells Cougs Daily that he is also in contact with UCLA, Washington State, Colorado State, Weber State, and Idaho. His older brother Nico plays running back at the University of Idaho.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake offered Estrada the scholarship over the phone. "It was a very exciting call," Estrada said of his conversation with Kalani Sitake. "He was just telling me he's been watching my film and he's had an eye on me for a minute. When he told me that I got excited, and he was just telling me that it's gonna be great to have me as part of the [BYU] community."

Estrada doesn't have any family ties to BYU and he is still learning more about BYU as a football program. He does, however, know that BYU is the alma mater of 49ers star Fred Warner. "I know a couple of players that have played there like Fred Warner. I think I know a couple of players that went to the NFL from [BYU]."

At 6'0, 190 pounds, Cruz primarily played wide receiver last season, but he also played some strong safety and special teams. He tells Cougs Daily that BYU is recruiting him as an athlete.

On what he will be looking for during his recruitment, Estrada said he wants to play wide receiver in a spread offense at the next level.

Outside of football, Cruz also runs track and plays baseball for Mater Dei Catholic High School. He is center fielder and catcher for the baseball team. He runs the 100M, the 200M, the 400M, and he also competes in high jump for the track team.

Estrada is a name to remember as BYU ramps up its recruiting for the 2023 class over the next few months. BYU would do very well to lock down Estrada and a few of his Team Makasi teammates as it gets ready to join the Big 12.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI