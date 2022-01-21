BYU Football Recruiting: 2022 Hot Board

An update on BYU's top 2022 targets with less than two weeks before national signing day

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is less than two weeks away, and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. Over the last few days, BYU's staff has extended four new scholarships to 2022 prospects. Today, we look at BYU's recruiting hot board ahead of national signing day.

1. Jaxson Dart - QB

Not a high school recruit, but BYU has prioritized Jaxson Dart since the moment he entered the NCAA transfer portal. The five-star transfer has visited Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and BYU over the last week.

National headlines have signaled Ole Miss or Oklahoma as the favorites to land Dart's services from the very beginning, but BYU hosted Dart on campus this week for a visit.

Where BYU Stands: The more time that passes the more I like BYU's chances to bring home the Corner Canyon alum. After visiting Ole Miss and Oklahoma, Dart still wanted to visit BYU and learn more about the program. Remember, Dart never had the opportunity to take an official visit to BYU due to COVID-19 restrictions during the '21 recruiting cycle.

There was some optimism out Provo following the visit, and Coach Roderick's relationship with Dart spans multiple years. Dart can only choose one school, but I believe BYU is firmly in the mix. BYU might not be the move in the end and Ole Miss could make Dart promises about playing time that BYU wouldn't be able to make. I wouldn't label BYU as the favorite to land Dart's services, but I wouldn't feel confident enough to bet against the Cougars either.

2. Dom Henry - WR

BYU has been in touch with Dom Henry for around two weeks now. The Florida native preps at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season.

Henry runs a 4.46 forty-yard dash and he holds competing offers from Air Force, Army. Henry already visited Army and Navy, and he confirms to Cougs Daily that he will take an official visit to BYU next weekend.

Where BYU Stands: Unless another school swoops in and changes Henry's visit plans, BYU should be viewed as the favorite to land Henry's services. BYU is Henry's only Power Five offer (weird to be able to say that eh?) and the Cougars' offense would give Henry a better opportunity to showcase his skillset than the service academies could provide.

3. Roman Rashada - DB

Roman Rashada attends Diablo Valley College (California) where he played various positions in the defensive backfield last season. He holds a competing offer from the University of Washington - the Huskies offered him a scholarship just before the new year. He is also hearing from Boise State, and he will be at the University of Oregon this weekend for a visit.

Where BYU Stands: Rashada hasn't locked in a visit to Provo yet, but he could come next week. Until Rashada is able to experience BYU's campus in person, the Cougars shouldn't be viewed as the favorites here. The next few days will be critical, because if they do get him on campus for an official visit then I really like their chances.

Rashada has admired BYU's program from afar since he was younger, and he reached out to BYU and initiated contact.

4. Korbyn Green - DB

Korbyn Green received a BYU offer on Thursday night after an in-home visit with Jernaro Gilford. Green preps at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, and he has locked in an official visit with BYU for next weekend.

Where BYU Stands: BYU is the first FBS school to offer Green a scholarship. He is also hearing from Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma, but an offer from those schools might not come before signing day. Unless one of those schools swoops in and changes his visit plans, BYU will be the odds-on favorite to lands Green's services.

5. Carson Tujague - DE/LB

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Tujague followed Bronco Mendenhall to Virginia in 2016 and he was retained by the new Virginia staff. Tujague is a versatile athlete that could play defensive end, linebacker, or even tight end at the next level. BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Tujague the offer, so for now we expect him to end up at defensive end should he choose BYU.

Where BYU Stands: Carson holds competing offers from Navy and FIU. He has been on campus for a visit, and he is obviously familiar with the program thanks to his Dad's tenure in Provo. Currently I see BYU as the favorite to land his services.

Other Names to Watch

Here are a few more names to watch over the next few weeks. Not all these players will be offered scholarships, but a few of them could end up in Provo as PWOs.

Derek Boyd II - RB

Derek Boyd is a big running back out of California who has been in touch with BYU. He will visit BYU later this month.

Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama - OL

The Skyridge OL has been in contact with BYU for months. He will take an official visit at the end of this month.

Evan Johnson - DB

Evan Johnson is a great athlete out of California. He runs a sub-11 100 M and he would be an excellent pickup as a PWO.

