BYU Offers 2022 Wide Receiver Dom Henry

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is a few weeks away, and BYU's coaching staff is still putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022. On Wednesday, BYU offered JUCO DB Roman Rashada. On Thursday, a new target emerged when Florida wide receiver Dom Henry announced a scholarship offer from BYU.

Henry preps at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season. In fact, he led the state in receiving yards by a wide margin. Henry racked up 1,590 receiving yards as a senior - the distance between Henry and the runner up was the same distance between the runner up and ninth place. He ran away with the Florida receiving title last season.

Henry runs a 4.46 forty-yard dash and he holds competing offers from Air Force, Army. Henry already visited Army and Navy, and he confirms to Cougs Daily that he will take an official visit to BYU next weekend.

Henry said receiving the BYU offer from wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was a "surreal experience." Dom has no family connections to the BYU football program and it's rare for BYU to recruit the state of Florida, but the Cougars got in touch with him around two weeks ago and liked his film enough to extend him an offer.

Henry is listed at 5-10.5, 170 pounds. His breakaway speed makes him extremely dangerous in the open field. He racked up a lot of yards after the catch last season, and he returned multiple kicks for touchdowns.

Dom's skillset could add another wrinkle to a BYU offense that has been one of the nation's best over the last two seasons. The Cougars will have the opportunity to make the final impression on Henry's recruitment when he visits on the 28th.

