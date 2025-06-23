BYU Football Target Jaxson Gates Backs Off Syracuse Commitment
A top BYU target has backed off his verbal pledge to Syracuse. On Monday morning, BYU target Jaxson Gates decommitted from Syracuse after taking an official visit to BYU. Gates has also taken official visits to Michigan State and Utah over the last few weeks.
Minutes after Gates posted about his de-commitment from Syracuse, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a BYU commitment that has not been announced.
Gates, a California native, has seen his recruitment heat up over the last few months. Syracuse was his first offer and he committed to the Orange shortly thereafter. He now holds competing offers from BYU, Michigan State, Utah, Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV among others.
Gates' speed is a big reason why more and more schools have offered him a scholarship. He recently ran a personal best 10.39 100M. He also has ideal length at 6'1. His combination of size and speed make him a coveted recruit. Gates told BYU On SI he prioritizes football over track, but if the opportunity arises, he would be open to running track in college.
On what BYU likes about his game, Gates said, "They like that I'm a man corner. At my high school, we run a lot of man...a lot of guys can play zone, but a man corner is just you vs you, no help."
In an earlier interview, Gates told BYU On SI that he will prioritize relationships and development opportunities at his school of choice. "I just wanna go somewhere I know I'll get pushed to my full potential. I just really want to get better so I can really develop and get an opportunity to play as early as possible."