‘Club of My Life’—Real Madrid Favorite Pens Emotional Farewell Letter
Lucas Vázquez addressed fans following confirmation his departure from Real Madrid.
Vázquez, like midfielder Luka Modrić, saw his contract expire on June 30 but agreed to a short-term extension to represent the club in the United States. It was widely known that he would depart permanently this summer but no formal decision was ever communicated until now.
After Los Blancos called him “one of our club’s greatest legends”, Vázquez bid an emotional farewell to Madrid, having spent his entire career with them, aside from one season on loan with Espanyol.
“Dear Real Madrid fans, it’s been almost two decades since I arrived at Valdebebas, at 16 years old, full of dreams and the desire to wear this shirt,” Vázquez began in a social media post. “Every step was a gift, and over time, Real Madrid became my home.
“We’ve experienced unforgettable nights, 23 titles and moments that will always remain etched in my memory. My heartfelt thanks to the president, board of directors, staff, coaches, teammates and above all, the fans. You always pushed me to give a little more. Today, after more than 400 games, it’s time to say goodbye to the club of my life, but I leave with peace of mind, certain that I gave it my all.
“I’ve always been aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with defending this badge. I’ve enjoyed every game, every training session, every trip... and if this journey has taught me anything, it’s that only you decide how far you can go. I’m leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me. Wherever I go, I will proudly say that I had the honor of playing for the best team in the world. Thank you for joining me on the most beautiful journey of my life. Hala Madrid and nothing else!”
Vázquez departs Madrid having made a total of 402 appearances for the club across all competitions, leaving him tied for 25th on the club’s all-time charts.
Just what the future holds for Vázquez remains to be seen. He has been linked with a return to Espanyol, but reports have claimed he has already ruled out joining another La Liga side out of respect for Madrid.
A move to Major League Soccer has been speculated, while Qatar’s Al Gharafa are interetsed in offering him a reunion with former Madrid teammate Joselu.