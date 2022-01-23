BYU Target Roman Rashada Talks BYU Offer and Visit Plans

Last Wednesday, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford visited 2022 JUCO DB prospect Roman Rashada. Rashada attends Diablo Valley College (California) where he played various positions in the defensive backfield last season.

After the visit, Rashada received a phone call from Ilaiasa Tuiaki extending him a scholarship to play for BYU. I caught up with Rashada to discuss the BYU offer and his upcoming visit plans.

Even though he grew up in the Bay Area, Roman has always admired the BYU football program from afar. "It's just something about BYU I've always gravitated towards since I was young and since I started playing football," Rashada said. "I don't know what it was, there's something about that "Y"...I've always had a love for BYU.'

Rashada has paid attention to the program since head coach Kalani Sitake was hired in 2016. Roman brought up BYU's family oriented atmosphere as one of the reasons why he gravitated towards BYU.

Rashada also admired Arizona State growing up where his dad played college football. Once some schools started recruiting him out of Diablo Valley College, Rashada reached out to BYU. Eventually Rashada got in touch with BYU's staff.

"I was very appreciative of those coaches to come down here and see me," Rashada said of his home visit with Coach Gilford and Coach Tuiaki. "They want me to come in and play corner. If something changes then something changes, but that's where they want me to start at."

Visit Plans

Roman, who runs a 4.48 forty-yard dash, holds a competing offer from the University of Washington - the Huskies offered him a scholarship just before the new year. He's also hearing from Boise State and he visited Oregon this weekend.



National signing day is only 10 days away, and Roman is still finalizing plans for his last official visit. He tells Cougs Daily that he will either visit BYU or Washington next weekend, a decision he will finalize in the next few days.

The school that Roman visits will probably become the leader to land his signature on national signing day. Roman has three years to play two, meaning he has two years of eligibility and one redshirt year remaining.

