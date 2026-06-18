BYU Football to Kickoff Mega Recruiting Weekend

The biggest recruiting weekend of the year has arrived for the BYU football program. Beginning on Thursday, most of BYU's top targets will arrive for official visits. As BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said, there will be some big-time recruits on campus. In this article, we'll go over the recruits that have either announced their plans to take official visits or have committed to BYU already. It's safe to assume that most commits will be on campus this weekend.

This list won't be comprehensive. There are a few recruits that prefer to keep their visit plans under wraps. Without further ado, let's dive in.

BIG TIME RECRUITS ON CAMPUS THIS WEEKEND! CougarNation we need your help! Show them the love of the best fanbase in the country!!

SUPER Y🔷🔷🔷pic.twitter.com/P5mxBKzBuw — coachkellypoppinga (@Coach_Popp) June 18, 2026

1. Bode Sparrow - ATH

The highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah will be in attendance this weekend. Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level, although it appears he is leaning towards playing defense in college.

Sparrow is down to four schools: BYU, Utah, Oregon, and Oklahoma. Sparrow has already taken official visits to the other three finalists. BYU gets to make the final impression before Sparrow makes his college decision.

2. Uhila Wolfgramm - DE

Uhila Wolfgramm is, according to this author, one of the best edge rushers to come out of the state of Utah over the last few years. Wolfgramm is incredibly explosive and physical off the line of scrimmage. Wolfgramm became a four-star and national recruit over the last several months.

Wolfgramm has taken official visits to Oklahoma, Utah, and Cal. Like Sparrow, BYU has a chance to make the final impression. Wolfgramm would be a huge addition to the first recruiting class for BYU's new defensive staff.

3. Brody Rudnicki - QB

BYU's top target at quarterback? Three-star Brody Rudnicki. Rudnicki was the backup to BYU signee Ryder Lyons over the last several years. Rudnicki stepped in and played very well when Lyons was out with injuries in 2025.

BYU's quarterback pipeline is healthy with a young Bear Bachmeier returning and Ryder Lyons on a mission. Rudnicki is as talented of a passer as any quarterback in BYU's pipeline. Rudnicki completed 78% of his passes as a junior even while he was willing to stretch the ball downfield. He is very accurate. Should he choose BYU, he would have starting potential.

4. Kyle Nabrotsky - OL

Kyle Nabrotsky became a national recruit after he switched to offensive tackle before his junior season. Now with over 30 offers, Nabrotsky will take his final official visit to BYU. The Cougars are well positioned among his finalists: BYU, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Tennessee.

5. Manase Brown - OL

Another offensive tackle prospect that switched positions - Moa Brown has converted from defensive end to offensive tackle for Corner Canyon. Brown is coming off a successful trip to Arizona State, but the Cougars get the chance to make the last impression. This looks like an Arizona State-BYU duel for the three-star prospect.

Brown's 6'5 frame is more suitable for offensive tackle than defensive end. We like his decision to change positions.

6. Diesel Dart - S

The younger brother of Jaxson Dart and a two-way standout for Corner Canyon, Diesel Dart will come to Provo for his final official visit. Dart recently took an official visit to Utah and he holds competing offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arizona, and a handful of G6 schools.

7. Jaxson Rex - ATH

Jaxson Rex is the cousin of former BYU tight end Isaac Rex and current BYU running back Preston Rex. Since receiving a BYU offer, Jaxson has picked up competing offers from UCLA and Arizona, although this recruitment is coming down to BYU and UCLA.

Anytime a Rex is being recruited by BYU, the Cougars have an edge. BYU will have to close strong this weekend to bring another Rex to Provo.

8. Lakepa Satuala - S

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala. Lakepa isn't the four-star prospect that his older brother was - he's a little bit smaller than Faletau. There is still a lot to like about his game. He holds competing offers from Utah State and San Diego State. Given BYU's connections to the Satuala family, BYU is well positioned in this recruitment.

9. Peyton Higginson - ATH

Depending on his weight and how he fits into a program's scheme, Peyton Higginson could play wide receiver, safety, or even linebacker. For now, we project him as a safety. Higginson will take an official visit to BYU after taking an official visit to Utah State. Higginson holds competing offers from Michigan, Utah, Purdue, Cal, and a long list of G6 schools.

10. Christian Hanshaw - TE

Christian Hanshaw is the younger brother of Bentley Hanshaw. Bentley spent a few years at BYU before transferring to Liberty. Christian is a more coveted recruit than his older brother was. He holds competing offers from Michigan, UCLA, Utah, Arizona, ASU, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and Wisconsin among others.

Hanshaw has already taken trips to Michigan, UCLA, and Utah. BYU gets his final official visit.

11. Owen Leishman - LB

Owen Leishman has quietly become a coveted in-state recruit. After competing in camps over the last few weeks, he picked up competing offers from Utah, Utah State, and BYU. He announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU this weekend.

12. Anthony Guerra - K

Once every couple of recruiting classes, BYU will target a kicker. In the 2027 class, BYU is pursuing kicker Anthony Guerra.

13. Jeremiah Williams - DL

Four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams is the kind of prospect that BYU fans hoped to land when Kalani Sitake was hired. In terms of offer sheets and star ratings, Williams is the best prospect BYU has signed at defensive tackle in the Sitake era.

14. Tytan DeJong - ATH

Tytan DeJong could play a few positions at BYU, we expect him to play linebacker. DeJong was the first player to commit to BYU in the 2027 recruiting class and he hasn't wavered in his commitment.

15. Moa Havili - DL

Moa went from a relatively unknown recruit to a national recruit in the span of two weeks. Havili picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Cal, Arizona, Oregon, North Carolina, Stanford, and Utah among others before committing to the Cougars.

16. Ryan Wooten Jr. - CB

Ryan Wooten Jr. had no shortage of options when he committed to BYU. The three-star cornerabck picked BYU over Florida, Florida State, Boston College, Nebraska, Texas A&M, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others. Wooten has the chance to contribute early in his BYU career.

17. Ezra Sanelivi - RB

Ezra Sanelivi is the only offensive prospect that has committed to the Cougars in the 2027 class. The Nevada native is a three-star cornerback that picked the Cougars over Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Washington among others.

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