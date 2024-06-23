BYU Football Wraps up Critical Weekend of Official Visits
On Sunday, BYU wrapped up the most important week of official visits of the Summer. The Cougars hosted more than 10 official visitors after hosting 4 official visitors earlier this week.
1. Tyler Payne
BYU linebacker commit Tyler Payne was on campus for his official visit. Payne is the son of former BYU punter Matt Payne.
2. Blake Bryce
Another BYU commit, tight end Blake Bryce was also on campus. Bryce picked BYU a few months ago over a long list of P5 schools.
3. Cale Breslin
BYU running back commit Cale Breslin was on campus for his official visit. Breslin committed to BYU over Wisconsin, San Diego State, and others.
4. LaMason Waller
Four-star LaMason Waller committed to BYU on his official visit. Waller holds over 40 competing offers including offers from the biggest names in the sport.
5. Tucker Kelleher
A tight end from Georgia, Tucker Keller committed to tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride on his official visit.
6. Kelepi Vete
Kelepi Vete, a DL from California and BYU commit, was on campus for his BYU official visit. He was joined by his twin brother Siosiua Vete, a Stanford commit.
7. Siosiua Vete
A Stanford commit. Siosiua is projected as an offensive tackle at the next level.
8. Sam Turner
Siosiua Vete wasn't the only prospect on campus that is currently committed to another school. Sam Turner, a four-star wide receiver from Georgia, is currently commited to Georgia Tech. Turner was high school teammates with now BYU cornerback Tre Alexander.
9. Kendal Wall
Kendal Wall picked up a BYU offer after attending camp earlier this month. Wall was on campus for his official visit this weekend.
10. Semi Tualanga
California defensive tackle prospect Semi Tualanga was on campus for his official visit. Tualanga, who recently picked up a competing offer from Utah, is a priority in this class.
11. Jackson Doman
Jackson Doman, a tight end, was on campus for his official visit.
12. Ulavei Fetuli
Ulavei Fetiuli, another tight end, was on campus for his official visit. Fetuli holds competing offers from Cal, Fresno State, New Mexico State, San Diego State, and San Jose State among others.